Epic Nintendo Switch weekend sale has games from $2 — here's my 9 favorite deals

Prime Day 2024 may be over, but you can still save big on the best Nintendo Switch games if you know where to look. Both the Nintendo Store and Walmart are currently packed with rare deals on Nintendo's best-selling console, including markdowns on great titles from Warner Bros. Games, Capcom, and more.

Right now, you can snag the Nintendo Switch Lite Aloha Edition for $159 at Walmart. We don't often see deals on Nintendo's consoles, and this one gets you a downloadable copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons — so you're basically saving $100 on the bundle altogether. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can also snag a pair of wireless NES controllers for $47 at the Nintendo Store. That's a 20% savings off their usual retail price.

Below are the best sales I would recommend to shop now at the Nintendo Store. I've also included a few deals on physical games and Switch consoles at other retailers for good measure. For even more ways to save, check out our weekend round-up of the best Walmart deals going on right now.

Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers (two pack): was $59 now $47 @ Nintendo Store

Nintendo's offering a rare discount on its retro-inspired NES gamepads. These controllers replicate the design of the original Nintendo Entertainment System but, like the Joy-Cons, they're wireless and can be charged by attaching them directly to the Switch. Note: This deal is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition): was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games. This is one of the best Switch deals I've ever seen, and I doubt it'll stay in stock long, so be sure to get it while you can.

Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen: was $29 now $4 @ Nintendo Store

Dragon's Dogma is a critically acclaimed action RPG that blends a large range of influences including The Elder Scrolls and Dark Souls. Packing cinematic combat against colossal foes, Dragon's Dogma may be lacking in terms of story, yet it makes up for that weakness with rock-solid gameplay and a large open world to explore. You can also create and share NPC followers to assist you and others in battle. Plus, this version includes the excellent Dark Arisen expansion, adding new content.

LEGO Harry Potter Collection: was $49 now $9 @ Nintendo Store

This collection bundles together Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7, for a completely magical experience — and right now you can get it for under $10. This is an ideal co-op game for inexperienced gamers. Enjoy the entire Harry Potter series in Lego form while collecting thousands of plastic studs and unlocking hundreds of playable characters.

1000xResist: was $19 now $15 @ Nintendo Store

This sci-fi narrative thriller has all the makings of this year's indie darling. In 1000xResist, humanity has all been wiped out by an alien race, and a society of clones has built itself from the ashes that worship their creator: the ALLMOTHER. After a friend is unjustly executed for treason, you begin to uncover the truth about what happened by reliving other clones' memories.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition: was $59 now $23 @ Nintendo Store

The biggest game in Borderlands history is now playable anywhere as Borderlands 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch. Cause mayhem across the galaxy as a vault hunter on a mission to score as much loot as possible. Play solo or team up with up to two friends in online co-op and spread as much chaos as possible in this zany first-person shooter. Plus, this Ultimate Edition includes all the additional DLC content released to date and loads of extra cosmetics.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $38 @ Walmart

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, and even seven years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save $10 on this must-have family-friendly hit at Walmart.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: was $59 now $51 @ Walmart

The latest entry in the wildly popular Super Smash Bros series certainly earns the Ultimate moniker. Featuring every single character and stage previously featured in the franchise's past installments, this is one of the most content-rich games on the Nintendo Switch and is the ideal game for parties and family gatherings.

Price check: $54 @ Amazon