Huge Walmart summer sale — 17 deals I’d shop now on patio furniture, TVs and more

Next week is already August and I'm astonished by how quickly the summer is moving along. As the season flies by, it's important to make sure you have all your summer essentials before it's too late. And the good news is, Walmart's sale is here to help you soak up the rest of summer.

Walmart is currently offering sizzling summer deals on products including TVs, patio furniture, portable grills and more. Right now, you can get a smart TV at Walmart for as low as $74. One of our favorite deals is the TCL 65" Q Class 4K TV, which you can snag for $220 off the original price. There's also tons of stylish and functional outdoor items on sale to spruce up your backyard, garden and patio.

So don't let the summer fly by without making the most of it — shop these 17 deals I recommend at Walmart.

Best Walmart deals

Women's Casual Summer Sleeveless Romper: was $45 now $11 @ Walmart

From the beach to backyard barbecues, this romper is perfect for casual summer days. It has a loose, baggy design that will keep you comfortable while still looking stylish.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler.

Home Office Desk Armless Chair: was $109 now $49 @ Walmart

Sit in comfort while you work with this armless desk chair with an ergonomic design. The chair promotes proper posture and reduces pressure on hips and back.

Carote Nonstick 17-Piece Cookware Set: was $199 now $60 @ Walmart

This eco-friendly, nonstick pots and pans set comes with 17 pieces to help cook up all your favorite meals in a safe and healthy manner. The set includes frying pans, sauce pans, sauté pans, storage lids and pot protectors.

KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker: was $129 now $69 @ Walmart

This countertop ice maker makes ice fast — we're talking up to 9 blocks of ice in under 13 minutes! The machine is compact, portable and quiet. It won't disturb the party while it's making ice. It even has an advanced self-cleaning function that saves you time and effort in keeping it clean. Get it for $60 off its original price today!

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great. One of my favorite deals is the TCL 65" Q Class 4K TV (pictured) which was $699 and is now on sale for $478.

Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $199 now $69 @ Walmart

From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Constructed of heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, the garden stove brazier is built for stability. It also includes a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and comes with a poker to stoke the fire. Other accessories include a waterproof cover, ice tray, food clip and barbecue, making it the perfect addition for entertaining.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Beats Solo 4: was $149 now $129 @ Walmart

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."

Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle: was $147 now $124 @ Walmart

Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Walmart

The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set: was $389 now $219 @ Walmart

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $269 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a souped-up version of the hugely popular hybrid handheld/home console. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.