Epic Amazon weekend sale is live — 21 deals I'd shop ahead of Black Friday from $6

If you're anything like us, your weekend is booked solid with the perfect mix of relaxation — and shopping! With Black Friday just a few weeks away, Amazon is already releasing must-have early deals on brands like Apple, Shark, YETI, Ninja and more.
Need some last-minute Halloween decor, candy or costumes? Look no further than Amazon's Halloween Shop, featuring deals up 40% off. If you're in the market for a new laptop, I recommend grabbing the MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB), which is now $400 off.
Below, I've gathered 21 early Black Friday deals that I plan on adding to my cart this weekend. I don't know how long these deals will last, so I recommend jumping on them ASAP. (Plus, check out today's best Amazon promo codes).
Best Amazon Deals
The Halloween Shop: up to 40% off @ Amazon
Halloween is less than a week away — and Amazon has all the last-minute items you need for the holiday. From costumes and candy to decor and lighting, get up to 40% off all your favorite spooky essentials.
Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Scented: was $12 now $6 @ Amazon
This candle perfectly embodies autumn's sweet and comforting aromas, thanks to its apple, pumpkin, ginger and clove scents. The candle has a brushed-tin lid that serves as a candle coaster and multiple cotton wicks to provide a clean burn.
LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: was $34 now $18 @ Amazon
Not a fan of themed LEGO sets? Want to flex your own creative muscles? Grab this 484-piece assorted set and dream up your own perfect LEGO build with this collection of mixed LEGO bricks. It comes with parts in 35 colors and includes parts like tires, windows, and eyes so you can bring anything you want to life.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.
Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 @ Amazon
Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.
YETI Rambler Tumbler: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon
For someone who is always on the go, this YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. The Agave Teal is the only color that is currently discounted.
Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.
Bedsure Queen Comforter Set: was $62 now $39 @ Amazon
This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round. It's available in dozens of different colors and is machine washable. I actually own this comforter and I can attest that it will have you feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just a extremely affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set that also includes two matching pillow shams.
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon
Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.
Rubie's Batman: The Dark Knight Trilogy: was $84 now $44 @ Amazon
There's nothing like suiting up in a classic Batman costume — and this one is high-quality and will have you looking just like Batman from The Dark Knight Trilogy. The costume includes a long-sleeved muscle chest jumpsuit with attached boot-tops on the legs, a utility belt and a headpiece with a cape.
Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.
Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
Fancy a cup of tea? This electric kettle will boil one up in as little as 90 seconds. It features 7 one-touch presets so you can brew your specific type of tea at the perfect temperature. The water will also stay at your selected temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.
Govee Permanent Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lights: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon
From spooky Halloween set ups to festive Christmas displays, you might want to take note of this limited-time deal on Govee's permanent outdoor lights. You can snag up to 50 ft worth of IP67-rated Eaves lights for $60 less than usual. Great as holiday lights, at all other times of the year you can set the LEDs to basic warm or cool white to serve as standard downlights for extra security and visibility in the yard. Plus, if you purchase them right now, you'll be able to get them in time for Halloween. Be sure to apply the $60 coupon to get this deal.
Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and has impressive, advanced features. Notably, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and gives you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. This top-of-the-range brush also comes with three replacement brush heads, and a travel case. And at such a great price, it probably won’t last very long!
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. Grab them while you can. This new model sports a USB-C charging case.
Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon
It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode, and more.
Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. This could make for a great holiday gift for those who love hosting outdoor parties. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum: was $599 now $359 @ Amazon
If you’re after a slimline, upright cleaner, this Multi Floor 2 is easier to steer into those tricky spots. With powerful suction, it comes with an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head, that automatically adjusts between floor types. Plus, it comes with a large capacity dust canister, and easy release — for longer cleaning times.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $699 @ Amazon
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a crisp 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
