Early Black Friday Target deals are here — here’s 15 deals I’d get now on TVs, headphones, Lego and more

Black Friday is approaching fast. If you want to get started on your holiday shopping early, you're in luck — Target has already released some awesome deals that are just as good as Black Friday.

Right now you can satisfy your sweet tooth with Halloween candy deals from $5. There's also up to 30% off appliances, and Target Circle members get up to 20% off toys from FAO Schwarz. (If you're not a Target Circle member, it's free to sign up.)

Check out my favorite Target deals below. Also see our Target promo codes page and check out the top early Black Friday deals at Amazon.

Editor's Choice

FAO Schwarz toy sale: up to 20% off @ Target

Fill your kids' stocking with some of the best toys from FAO Schwarz. Target Circle members can get 20% off a selection of building toys, plush, educational toys and more.

Appliance sale: up to 30% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 30% off a range of small appliances. The sale includes brands like Ninja, Crock-Pot, Cuisinart, Keurig, Nespresso and more. It's a perfect chance to give your kitchen a refresh.

Halloween Candy: deals from $5 @ Target

Trick-or-treaters will be lining up at your door before you know it — especially when word spreads that you stocked up on goodies from Target. From Reese's and Kit Kats to Sour Patch Kids and Starburst, snag candy deals starting from just $5.

Lego sets: up to 15% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 15% off a selection of Lego sets. You'll find everything from basic brick sets to spaceships, and there are themed sets from Disney and Pixar too.

Furniture sale: up to 50% off @ Target

With this Target furniture sale, you can refresh your whole home while scoring massive savings. There are a bunch of great deals on everything from chairs to bedframes. You can even grab great deals on storage like this over-door organizer for just $7.

Best Target Deals

Halloween Black Glitter Wings Cat Costume: was $5 now $3 @ Target

Your pets don't need to sit out of the fun this Halloween! This pair of glittery black wings is perfect to add a little spooky flair to your cat's style.

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $18 @ Target

If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this Ponderosa Green color.

JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds with charging case: was $29 now $19 @ Target

JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.

Price check: $22 @ Walmart

MUK LUKS Suzanne Clog Slippers (Women's): was $34 now $23 @ Target

Don't walk around with cold feet all winter. These Muk Luks slippers are super soft, comfortable and will keep your toes toasty. Plus, they have a cozy faux fur lining.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Target

At $169 the Beats Studio Pro are a steal. Their sound is better than most at this price point; they fold up to be super compact; and Beats' new foam earcups makes them plenty comfortable. You also get active noise canceling and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Price check: $169 @ Amazon

Gemmy Halloween Inflatable Bluey and Family Scene: was $240 now $169 @ Target

This inflatable is pretty much a must-have this Halloween for Bluey fans. This scene features Bluey's whole family dressed up in fun costumes, and it even lights up.

Costway Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $509 now $189 @ Target

Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range.

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $249 @ Amazon

A solid choice for kids or basic web tasts, this HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Processor N100, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $659 now $292 @ Target

If you need a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 56% off. The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.