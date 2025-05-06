Massive Crocs sale is now live from $18 at Amazon — 15 spring styles I'd add to my cart
Spring is here, and it's time to treat your feet to some hot weather-friendly footwear! Amazon is holding a huge Crocs sale with a bunch of discounts, so make sure to snag them before they're gone.
Right now you can grab popular styles like the Crocs Crocband Clog on sale from $20 at Amazon, or enjoy ultimate comfort with the Crocs Mellow Recovery Slides on sale from $29 at Amazon.
Prices vary depending on your choice of size and color, so to find the best deals, check out the different color options available in your size. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out this awesome running shoe sale from $30 on Hoka, New Balance, Nike and more.
- Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $18
- Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs: was $49 now from $19
- Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now from $20
- Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $22
- Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal: was $34 now from $22
- Crocs Classic Graphic Slide: was $34 now from $24
- Crocs Kadee II Strappy Sandals: was $34 now from $29
- Crocs Boca Wedge Flip: was $44 now from $29
- Crocs Crush Rain Boots: was $79 now from $29
- Crocs Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog: was $54 now from $41
- Crocs LiteRide 360 Clogs: was $59 now from $42
- Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog: was $69 now from $49
- Crocs Echo Clog: was $69 now from $59
Best Crocs Deals
This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.
Crocs is proving that work shoes don't have to look boring. These slip resistant Crocs at Work clogs are designed for hospitality and healthcare workers, and are great to keep your feet comfortable even if you're standing all day. They come in a bunch of eye-catching prints.
The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.
Make the most of spring with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the yard, or the water. Amazon has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.
These Comfy slides have some serious style. The Crocs Classic Graphic Slide come in a range of graphic prints, including tie-dye, camo, leopard and more. You also get a Crocs logo Jibbitz charm as an accent.
Whether you're hitting the town or the beach, the Kadee II Strappy Sandals will be your new best friend. Their pretty strap design works well if you're dressing up or going for a casual look, and they're extremely comfortable to boot.
Crocs call this shoe their "recovery" clog thanks to the foot cupping and super foamy design of the shoe. Whether you need of a comfy pair of shoes to nurse your feet with after completing a marathon or a good slipper that is suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Mellow Recovery Slide is your guy.
These Crocs sandals have a stylish wide strap, as well as a fun color contrast between the insole and outsole. You can't do much better than these for walks, running errands or relaxing around the house.
Get ahead of the rain with the Crocs Crush Rain Boots. These boots have 2-inch heels that'll keep you well clear of puddles, and you can tuck your pants into the cuffs to keep them from getting muddy.
These Crocs are oozing with spring style! The Classic Clog features a fresh, feminine twist thanks to its floral-inspired cutouts. The fun shoe is lightweight and comfortable, meaning you'll want to sport them all spring long.
The Crocs LiteRide 360 Clogs are made with LiteRide foam, which is extra soft and comfortable. Your feet will sink in from day one with no need to break them in! Plus, these clogs come in an awesome selection of colors.
These Crocs are made with vegan leather, but they feature that same lightweight and comfortable style as other Crocs. With a hook-and-loop closure system — that also pivots forward — you're free to choose between a hands-free slide or secured fit. Croslite foam outsoles can handle the outdoor elements while providing true comfort around the campfire, on the trail, or back home.
The Crocs Echo are a pair of athletic Crocs shoes. Made of Croslite foam, they feature a LiteRide footbed and have 1.5-inch heels. These shoes are lightweight, easy to clean and quick to dry, too.
