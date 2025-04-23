Epic Adidas deals from $6 at Amazon — 15 deals I’m shopping on sneakers and apparel
Here’s the Adidas deals I’d shop for the spring
Amazon is offering a ton of Adidas deals in its sale section that you don’t want to miss. If you’re in the mood for a new pair of sneakers or need to refresh your workout gear, check out the discounts I recommend buying.
Right now, you can get the Adidas Ultraboost 5 on sale from $105 at Amazon. We checked them out in our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review and loved their smooth ride and stylish design. You can also snag great deals on essentials, like this Adidas Essentials Single Jersey Embroidered Small Logo T-Shirt on sale from $6 at Amazon.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. Also, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the Skechers deals I’d buy from $14 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- Shop Adidas deals at Amazon
- Essentials Single Jersey Embroidered Small Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $30 now from $6
- Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants (Men's): was $50 now from $7
- Everyday Cotton Bra: was $30 now from $11
- Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now from $14
- Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $18
- Advantage 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $29 now from $22
- Train Essentials 3-Stripes Cropped Tank Top (Women's): was $30 now from $23
- Essentials Small Logo Pique Polo Shirt (Men's): was $40 now from $26
- All Me 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $60 now from $27
- Avaflash Low Top Sneaker (Women's): was $85 now from $31
- Daily 4.0 Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now from $39
- Runfalcon 5 Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now from $48
- Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now from $53
- Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now from $105
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These tennis-inspired casual sneakers look awesome and are comfortable even when you're on your feet all day. There's a fun variety of designs to choose from, with a black colorway that has an imitation crocodile leather look or a white one with star-shaped ventilation holes.
The Adidas Avaflash Low Top Sneakers are perfect when it's time to hit the tennis court. It has a lightweight mesh upper and abrasion-resistant Adituff toe protection to keep you safe and comfortable.
These sneakers are a bestseller on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Their casual color-block style is simple, timeless and goes with any outfit. Plus, they have a soft leather upper and a reinforced toe.
This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $45. It usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job.
The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
The Adidas Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with something like the Adidas Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
Apparel
Everybody needs a reliable tee in their wardrobe and this one from Adidas is a great choice. It's made of soft, lightweight jersey fabric and has a small embroidered Adidas logo for some extra style.
Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.
This Adidas Everyday Cotton Bra can be yours for as low as $11 depending on your choice of size and color. It offers light support and has adjustable straps to find the right fit.
Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.
This Adidas tank is perfect during warmer weather. It has a slim fit, moves with you and comes with CLIMACOOL that wicks sweat off your body and dries fast.
If you want something that looks both smart and casual, go with this Adidas polo. It's simple but stylish thanks to its block color design. There's also a stripe around the collar and an Adidas logo on the side.
If you love to work out in leggings but hate seams that chafe, these are the perfect pair. These have minimal seaming to make them super comfortable. Plus, they're on sale for an awesome starting price right now.
