Epic Adidas deals from $6 at Amazon — 15 deals I’m shopping on sneakers and apparel

Here’s the Adidas deals I’d shop for the spring

Adidas Ultraboost 5 running shoe
(Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry/Future)
Amazon is offering a ton of Adidas deals in its sale section that you don’t want to miss. If you’re in the mood for a new pair of sneakers or need to refresh your workout gear, check out the discounts I recommend buying.

Right now, you can get the Adidas Ultraboost 5 on sale from $105 at Amazon. We checked them out in our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review and loved their smooth ride and stylish design. You can also snag great deals on essentials, like this Adidas Essentials Single Jersey Embroidered Small Logo T-Shirt on sale from $6 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. Also, check out our Amazon promo codes coverage, and see the Skechers deals I’d buy from $14 at Amazon.

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides
Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $18 at Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

View Deal
Adidas Advantage 2.0 Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Advantage 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $29 now $22 at Amazon

These tennis-inspired casual sneakers look awesome and are comfortable even when you're on your feet all day. There's a fun variety of designs to choose from, with a black colorway that has an imitation crocodile leather look or a white one with star-shaped ventilation holes.

View Deal
Adidas Avaflash Low Top Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Avaflash Low Top Sneaker (Women's): was $85 now $31 at Amazon

The Adidas Avaflash Low Top Sneakers are perfect when it's time to hit the tennis court. It has a lightweight mesh upper and abrasion-resistant Adituff toe protection to keep you safe and comfortable.

View Deal
Adidas Daily 4.0 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Daily 4.0 Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now $39 at Amazon

These sneakers are a bestseller on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Their casual color-block style is simple, timeless and goes with any outfit. Plus, they have a soft leather upper and a reinforced toe.

View Deal
Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0
Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 7.0: was $70 now $45 at Amazon

This is about as budget-friendly a running shoe as you'll find with this Adidas sneaker on sale starting from $45. It usually sells for $70, so this is a solid discount. If you're a hardcore runner, you might want something a little more expensive, but for casual runners, these will do the job.

View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now $47 at Amazon

The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

View Deal
Adidas Runfalcon 5 Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas Runfalcon 5 Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now $48 at Amazon

The Adidas Runfalcon 5 is an entry-level running shoe that offers a high level of comfort thanks to the Cloudfoam midsole. Keen runners will be better off with something like the Adidas Supernova Rise or Ultraboost 5X, but the Runfalcon 5 are a great budget option for occasional runners, and they look good for casual use as well.

View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost 5 Sneaker (Men's): was $179 now $105 at Amazon

Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.

View Deal

Apparel

Adidas Essentials Single Jersey Embroidered Small Logo T-Shirt (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Single Jersey Embroidered Small Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $30 now $6 at Amazon

Everybody needs a reliable tee in their wardrobe and this one from Adidas is a great choice. It's made of soft, lightweight jersey fabric and has a small embroidered Adidas logo for some extra style.

View Deal
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Tapered Cuff Pants (Men's): was $50 now $7 at Amazon

Amazon is offering epic discounts on certain sizes and colors of these fleece tapered cuff pants. They'll keep you warm without overheating and have a drawcord to adjust the fit.

View Deal
Adidas Everyday Cotton Bra
Adidas Everyday Cotton Bra: was $30 now $11 at Amazon

This Adidas Everyday Cotton Bra can be yours for as low as $11 depending on your choice of size and color. It offers light support and has adjustable straps to find the right fit.

View Deal
Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's)
Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (Men's): was $20 now $14 at Amazon

Like the name suggests, these Adidas socks offer cushioning for a comfortable feel underfoot. They're made of sweat-wicking yarn to keep your feet dry and arch compression to keep them in place. They come in several different colors, so you can buy a set to match your wardrobe.

View Deal
Adidas Train Essentials 3-Stripes Cropped Tank Top (Women's)
Adidas Train Essentials 3-Stripes Cropped Tank Top (Women's): was $30 now $23 at Amazon

This Adidas tank is perfect during warmer weather. It has a slim fit, moves with you and comes with CLIMACOOL that wicks sweat off your body and dries fast.

View Deal
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Pique Polo Shirt (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Pique Polo Shirt (Men's): was $40 now $26 at Amazon

If you want something that looks both smart and casual, go with this Adidas polo. It's simple but stylish thanks to its block color design. There's also a stripe around the collar and an Adidas logo on the side.

View Deal
Adidas All Me 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's)
Adidas All Me 7/8 Training Leggings (Women's): was $60 now $27 at Amazon

If you love to work out in leggings but hate seams that chafe, these are the perfect pair. These have minimal seaming to make them super comfortable. Plus, they're on sale for an awesome starting price right now.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

