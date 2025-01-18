Amazon’s huge MLK weekend sale is live — 35 deals I’d shop right now from $6

The best holiday weekend deals at Amazon

Amazon logo on building with Price drop deals tag
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
MLK weekend is here — and if you're like us, a long weekend typically calls for some online shopping! Fortunately, Amazon is celebrating with sales on everything from TVs and apparel to smart home devices and kitchen appliances.

Some of my personal favorite weekend deals include the 13" Apple MacBook Air (M3), which is $200 off right now. If you've been waiting for a Kindle in color, your prayers have been answered. The all-new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color — and it's now down to $229. Last but not least, the Roku 65" Pro Series 4K QLED TV is down to just $799, which is its lowest price to date.

If we've piqued your interest, keep scrolling for even more amazing holiday weekend deals at Amazon. Plus, check out our larger guide to the best MLK sales.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $64 at Amazon

The 4th-gen Amazon Echo is one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. Its full 3-inch woofer and dual-firing 0.8-inch tweeters work together to make it one of the best-sounding speakers for the price. In addition to its orb-like shape, it packs a host of useful features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's currently only on sale in the Twilight Blue color.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $229 at Amazon

The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. Plus, it's now $50 off at Amazon.

Meta Quest 3S (256GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+
Meta Quest 3S (256GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: was $399 now $349 at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal.

Roku 65" Pro Series 4K QLED TV
Roku 65" Pro Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,198 now $799 at Amazon

This is an unbelievable TV deal — especially if you're a fan of Roku's interface. Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3)
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

TVs

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV
TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $312 now $269 at Amazon

TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the 2024 S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips. 

TCL 85" Q6 4K QLED TV
TCL 85" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $797 at Amazon

The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price, especially the 85-inch TV which is now at an all-time price low.

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV
Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Amazon

Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV
Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Amazon

The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour deals are going strong in 2025! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Apple

Apple AirTag 4 pack
Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 at Amazon

Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, great noise cancelling performance and immersive Spatial audio.

Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB)
Apple 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $279 at Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.

Apple iPad mini 7
Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The iPad mini 7 is a great travel tablet thanks to its incredibly portable design and long battery life. It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Apple AirPods Max (Lightning)
Apple AirPods Max (Lightning): was $549 now $399 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2/16GB)
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2/16GB): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $999 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 at Amazon

The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Smart Home

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 at Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.

Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 at Amazon

The latest model of the Amazon Fire TV Cube is now on sale. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Echo Show 5
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Echo Show 5: was $269 now $219 at Amazon

This bundle saves you on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and throws in the Amazon Echo Show 5 for free. The Echo Show 5 is on our list of the best smart displays, and gives you a live view from your video doorbell or security camera. It also makes for a great bedside companion.

Blink Outdoor 4 cameras
Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $224 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $299 at Amazon

The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.

Kitchen Appliances

Crock-Pot 7 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: was $49 now $34 at Amazon

From soup and chili to a 7-pound roast, this 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve up a delicious meal, dip or appetizer on a weeknight or during your weekend gathering. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful to host, since you won't have to hover over the meal the whole time. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 at Amazon

Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Bundle
Nespresso Vertuo Next Bundle: was $216 now $135 at Amazon

Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 14-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops. The machine is bundled with a variety pack of Nespresso pods and will save you nearly $30 when compared to buying separately.

Our Place Wonder Oven
Our Place Wonder Oven: was $199 now $175 at Amazon

Cooking a feast for two? Then you need the Wonder Oven. In our Our Place Wonder Oven review, we praised its sleek and compact design, quick preheating time and excellent cooking performance. The only downside is that its Air Fry mode isn't super effective, but it does handle everything else (toasting, broiling, reheating, roasting) really well.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven
Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.

Headphones

Soundcore P20i
Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable way to get some lovely little earbuds in your pocket, this is it. The Soundcore P20i are tiny, they cost less than $40 full price, and they have a lanyard so that you can strap them to your bag or keys and never be without earbuds. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

JBL Tune 510BT
JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, the Studio Pro come with improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

