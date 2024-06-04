Adidas summer sale at Amazon has sneakers and apparel from just $11 — here’s 15 deals I’d buy

Summer is on the way, so now's the time to grab some new activewear to help you get outdoors. Amazon just launched a huge sale on Adidas from $11 where you can grab leggings, tees, sneakers, hats and more.

I highly recommend shopping the Adidas Ultraboost Light on sale from $84 at Amazon. They're our favorite Adidas running shoes, because they look stylish and fit like a glove. If you're more in the mood for casual footwear, it's hard to beat the Adidas Adilette Slides Sandals on sale from $12 at Amazon.

Prices vary by size and color on Amazon, so make sure to check all the different color options in your size to get the best possible deal. For more, see the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Skechers sale.

Apparel

Adidas Women's Pacer 3-stripes Woven Shorts: was $25 now from $11 @ Amazon

These Adidas Women's Pacer Woven Shorts are a huge bargain. Despite their affordable price, reviewers on Amazon say they are soft and fit well. They also come in a bunch of colors, so you can match them to any outfit.

Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings: was $40 now from $12 @ Amazon

On sale from $12, these Adidas leggings are a steal. Made from cotton, they're soft and comfortable to wear. They're billed as feeling "like a second skin" and have a 4.5 star rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviews.

Adidas Men's Aeroready 3-Stripes Tee: was $25 now from $17 @ Amazon

On sale from $17, this Aeroready 3-Stripes Tee is a steal. It's designed for working out, made of stretch fabric that wicks sweat to keep you dry. It comes in a range of colors, from Black/White to Signal Pink.

Adidas Men's Run It Shorts: was $30 now from $17 @ Amazon

These drawstring shorts offer the right mix of loose and snug so you can wear them out for a walk or to the gym. Moisture-absorbing AeroReady tech helps you stay dry and focused while the mesh inner briefs provide breathable support.

Adids Women's Trefoil Tee: was $30 now $17 @ Amazon

This Adidas Trefoil tee wears the iconic logo big and proud on the chest, offering timeless style in comfortable cotton. It comes in a range of striking colors, including lemon and mint.

Adidas Men's Essentials Hooded Sweatshirt: was $40 now from $20 @ Amazon

Need a thin hoodie for the summer? Reviewers on Amazon say this hooded sweatshirt is thin, lightweight and comfortable. It has a drawcord adjustable hood and a longer cut torso.

Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Jacket: was $50 now from $20 @ Amazon

The Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Jacket has seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. The jacket is made of moisture-wicking AeroReady fabric, and has zipped pockets at the sides to keep your stuff close at hand.

Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants: was $55 now from $21 @ Amazon

These Adidas track pants are a great deal after reductions that take up to 50% off. They have a regular fit, two zipped pockets to store your stuff and are made of sweat-wicking AeroReady material.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Shorts: was $25 now from $21 @ Amazon

These Adidas shorts fit slim and have a drawcord on the waist for comfort. They're made of cotton with a bit of stretch for free and easy movement, which makes them a good pick for workouts or lounging around the house.

Adidas Women's Training Support Bra: was $45 now from $23 @ Amazon

The Adidas Sports Bra provides different levels of support for all bodies and sizes. Its targeted mesh panels increase airflow for cool relief as the heat builds. Sleek adiflex has a slick, cool-to-the-touch feel meanwhile AeroReady technology is there to help you stay dry and comfortable without any chafing.

Adidas Men's Classics Track Pants: was $70 now $29 @ Amazon

One of Adidas' most iconic items, these track pants are comfortable and practical. It features zipped pockets and a relaxed fit that's ideal for pre or post-gym, or just a sofa day. We'd recognize those white stipes anywhere.

Adidas Men's Essentials Fleece Logo Pants: was $50 now $30 @ Adidas

These cosy pants are tapered for a slimming look, and they work great whether you're staying in or going out. There's a drawcord waist, and cuffs on the legs which mean they're just as stylish with or without socks.

Adidas Men's Warm-Up Jacket: was $55 now $40 @ Amazon

As it suggests, this jacket is ideal for pumping up your muscles ready for a run or workout, with a smooth look and a full-length zip so you can wear it open, too. It also sports the classic three-stripe motif on the arms.

Sneakers and Shoes

Adidas Unisex Adilette Slides Sandals: was $25 now from $13 @ Amazon

These sandals are great for a huge variety of uses: at the beach, at the gym locker or for walking around the house. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and their hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly, so you can get them wet and they'll dry rapidly.

Adidas Women's Triple Cheer Cross-Trainer Shoes: was $65 now from $32 @ Amazon

Score these Adidas Cross-Trainer shoes on sale from $32. These flexible sneakers feature a breathable mesh upper, ADIPRENE+ in the forefoot to absorb impact. They come in a sleek white color scheme.

Adidas Men's Run Falcon 3.0 Running Shoes: was $65 now $33 @ Amazon

As far as running shoes go, these are already sold at a budget-friendly price point, but the Run Falcon 3.0 are even more affordable right now. Past buyers note they provide just enough support and spring, making them great for both running and physical therapy.

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 5.0 Alphaskin Running Shoe: was $80 now from $44 @ Amazon

We're huge fans of the Adidas Ultraboost collection — the Ultraboost Light is one of the best running shoes on the market — and for this price the Alphaskin is a seriously solid deal. More old-school and frankly much cuter looking than some of the other Ultraboost options, these are marked down in a range of sizes.

Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0: was $70 now from $47 @ Amazon

Hate tying your laces? These Adidas slip-in shoes are your new best friend. They have a breathable mesh upper, a cushioned Cloudfoam midsole and a TPU heelpiece to make them easier to put on and remove. Reviewers on Amazon say these are lightweight and comfortable enough for hours.