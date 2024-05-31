Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — here’s 31 deals I’d buy
Score deals on OLED TVs, video games and more at Best Buy this weekend
Memorial Day sales saw some epic deals happening at Best Buy. Though the holiday is over, there's no need to worry — the weekend is here and a bunch of great discounts are up for grabs.
The awesome appliance sale we saw on Memorial Day has stuck around. Best Buy is knocking up to 45% off appliances with deals from $179. And you can even get up to a $500 free Best Buy eGift card with select appliances. You can also get the excellent Hisense 65-inch U8N Mini-LED 4K TV for $1,099 at Best Buy ($400 off.) This new Mini-LED just took the top spot on our best TVs list.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy at Amazon this weekend and this Skechers sneakers and apparel sale from $17.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.
Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
Yes, there's a new LG C4 available, but the C3 is still one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. And it's considerably less expensive! In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Amazon offers the TV for a few dollars less.
48" for $999
55" for $1,299 [price low!]
65" for $1,499 [price low!]
77" for $1,999
83" for $2,999
Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy
If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."
Price check: $899 @ Amazon
Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our new winner for the best TV you can buy in 2024.
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon and Walmart offer the TV for $3 less.
Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon | $1,296 @ Walmart
Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
The Galaxy A35 is Samsung's new budget smartphone. It packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide and 5MP f/2.4 macro. There's also a 13MP f/2.2 selfie/front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy A35 hands-on, we called it an excellent contender in the budget space. Note: To get this price choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" and you'll need to activate your phone during checkout.
Price check: $359 @ Amazon | $200 off w/ trade @ Samsung
Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Pixel 8a when you purchase and activate your phone during checkout. (Click the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding to cart). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said the Editor's Choice phone shows us why it's the best cheap phone on the market with its intelligent AI features, charming design, and class leading software support.
Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has the epic Galaxy S24 ULtra on sale for $1,199. This price is valid when you buy your phone via Best Buy and connect it to a carrier. Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
Video games
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy
As one of 2023's best games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor delivers solid gameplay, a captivating story and beyond-stunning visuals. We gave our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review an impressive 4.5 stars as it stands out as a beacon of hope for the popular franchise. Playing as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Ketsis, the game combines lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration, which will thrill Star Wars fans new and old.
Meta Quest 2: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Meta Quest 2 is the perfect entry point into the world of virtual reality, and it's currently on sale for $50 off. If you've been on the fence about stepping into VR and you want to try one of the most flexible headsets on the market, this is the time to snag yourself a Meta Quest 2 for $199 at Best Buy.
Price check: $199 @ Amazon
Lenovo Legion Go: was $749 now $699 at Best Buy
The Lenovo Legion Go is arguably the best Windows 11 handheld thanks to its large 8.8-inch 144Hz display, detachable controllers and intuitive launcher. It doesn't offer the same seamless experience as the Steam Deck, but its virtues make it a winner for Windows gaming. That's exactly why it earned a top spot on our ranking of the best handheld gaming consoles.
Laptops
Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy
Members only! Microsoft just announced its new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a Samsung device and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
Asus Vivobook 14: was $429 now $229 @ Best Buy
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $200 off its usual price.
ASUS Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $749 now $449 @ Best Buy
This ASUS Vivobook laptop is powerful, with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and 12GB of RAM. It also comes with a hefty 16-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. To top it all off, there's a 512GB SSD to keep all of your files. Even with the the large screen, it's still not too massive at 4.14 pounds and 0.78 inches thick.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $849 @ B&H | $849 @ Amazon
Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy
Preorder + Free 50" TV! The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The tablet will be available on June 18. Note: You'll also get a 50-inch 4K TV for free if you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
13" Surface Pro 9: was $1,539 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's previous-gen 2-in-1. It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense touch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we said it doesn't redefine the 2-in-1, but it's powerful enough to handle everyday tasks, has a decent screen for watching videos and it's lightweight enough to take anywhere.
Price check: $1,599 @ Amazon
Headphones
Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
As the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones that launched in 2020, the WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise-canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. Not to mention these are some of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones you can get at this price point.
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. Note: Amazon has them for a few dollars less.
Price check: $95 @ Amazon
Beats Solo 3 On-Ear Headphones: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
If you're looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones that fit comfortably in your ear, look no further than the Beats Solo 3. In our review, we cited how comfortable these headphones are, which is a huge selling point if you're going to be wearing them all day. Add in the huge discount, and you have a recipe for a great time to buy.
Appliances
Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy
Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 45% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG, and more.
Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $199 @ Best Buy
This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting, so you can see what's cooking.
Bella Pro Series 6 Quart Air Fryer: was $109 now $69 @ Best Buy
The Bella Pro Air Fryer comes with a 6-quart capacity, which is ideal for a small family. In addition, it has seveb built-in cooking options that include air frying, baking roasting, broiling, and more. Its digital display makes it easy to use and there's an interior light that lets you check in on your meal without losing heat.
LG French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker: was $1,779 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
You can now save on this LG French door refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer.
Smart home
Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $29 @ Best Buy
Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. In our Blink Mini review, we said it offers highly customizable motion detection, but only recommend it when it's on sale.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $34 @ Best Buy
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: $49 @ Amazon | $49 @ Target
Honeywell Home Thermostat w/ Wi-Fi: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy
Make a saving on this smart thermostat and keep your home smart and cozy. Control your settings via the handy Total Connect Comfort app or the Honeywell Home app on your phone. You can set your temperature programs anywhere around the home, and it’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and more. Easy to use, it will also save you more money on your energy bills.
Speakers
JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $139 @ Best Buy
The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.
Price check: $139 @ Amazon
Sonos Move 2: was $429 now $336 @ Best Buy
The Editor's Choice Sonos Move 2 is a versatile, battery-powered smart speaker that sounds great both indoors and out. While it's a bit too bulky to carry beyond the backyard, it has both Wi-Fi connectivity (for integrating with a home system) and Bluetooth playback (for listening to music beyond your Wi-Fi's reach). In our Sonos Move 2 review, we said its sound quality, sleek build and smart features are worth the price of admission.
Price check: $336 @ Amazon
LG 3.1.3 Channel Soundbar: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy
If you're thinking about enhancing your TV's sound qulaity with a wonderful soundbar, this is a good one to grab. With $200 off the normal price, it's a good deal. It features a 4.6 rating from more than 600 reviews on Best Buy, so you can be confident that it'll offer robust sound that'll make watching TV shows and movies more enjoyable.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.