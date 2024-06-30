4th of July robot vacuum sale at Amazon — here's the 7 best deals you can get now

Amazon's early Fourth of July deals are here, and we're already seeing a staggering number of discounts across everything from laptops to the best TVs.

Several of the best robot vacuums we've tested are seeing some of their steepest price cuts of the year, making right now the best time to buy one if you don't want to wait for Prime Day. These bots will keep your floors clean on demand or automatically on a set schedule. That way you can set them to clean while you're away without even lifting a finger.

Amazon's deals include $220 off of the Roborock Q8 Max+ , or an equally feature-packed Shark AI for just $299 (that's over $300 off of the MSRP). The Narwal Freo sees a steep discount of $700, too, and includes both a vacuum and mop combo. Each of these models include a handy smartphone app for monitoring and scheduling cleanings. You can see the best robot vacuum deals on Amazon below. Just keep in mind that if you see one you like these deals won't last forever.

Robot vacuum deals

Shark AI Ultra: was $599 now $299 @ Amazon

Save 50 percent on this smart robot vacuum which comes with a self-emptying bagless base. Its 360-degree LiDAR vision helps it accurately map out your space and avoid obstacles day or night. With strong suction power and matrix grid deep cleaning for multiple passes, you'll come home to a living space free of dirt and debris each day.

Roborock Q8 Max+: was $819 now $579 @ Amazon

This Roborock robot vacuum and mop stores up to 7 weeks of debris in its dust bag and comes with plenty of additional smart features. These include Carpet Boost suction, multi-level mapping, and smart No-Go Zone suggestions. It'll also empty itself back into its station when it's done.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T20: was $1,099 now $649 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum and mop cleans itself with hot water after each job. It's also able to dry itself once it returns to base, empties itself, and offers its own onboard voice assistant called Yiko so you can get it going with minimal fuss.

iRobot Roomba J7: was $599 now $299 @ Amazon

Roomba is a household name for a reason. This particular model is ideal for all floor types and specializes in avoiding obstacles like pet waste and cords. iRobot's Imprint Smart Mapping lets you control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home.

Narwal Freo: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon

Save $700 on this robot vacuum and mop combo, which stands out for its self-cleaning and drying mop system. Its mop scrubs rapidly and is shaped to clean corners and baseboards. Freo's DirtSense detects how dirty different areas of your home are and targets cleaning until your floor is spotless. Like the best robot mops, this model will intelligently detect when it's on carpet and pull the mop back and switch to vacuuming.

ILIFE V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

ILIFE's high-performance robot is affordable and recommended for pet hair. It lacks smarts and uses a basic IR remote control, but is great at picking up the most stubborn of debris. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review noting that while it lacks fancier features, its excellent suction power carries across hardwood floor and carpet.