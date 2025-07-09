Don't overpay for a robot pool vacuum — here's my favorite 5 deals for Prime Day

Summer is the time to have fun, cool down, and stay fit in an outdoor swimming pool. But, if you’re fortunate to own your own swimming pool, you may find you’re spending more time cleaning it than jumping in!

However, right now, you can relax without splashing out, as there are some top bargains to swipe up on Amazon Prime Day Deals.

I’ve dived in for you and discovered 5 top savings on robotic pool vacuums, including the AquaSense 2 Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner, that’s dropped by $600 to $999.

Best Robot Pool Cleaner Prime Day Deals

Bubot 300P Robotic Pool Cleaner: was $228 now $158 at Amazon Suitable for above ground pools, the Bubot 300P Robotic Pool Cleaner has a 90 minute run time. Bubot claims its delivers an outstanding performance to ensure swift and thorough cleaning. Its features self-parking technology and will park near the pool edge when the battery is low, and the LED indicators provides clear status updates at a glance. What's more, this robotic pool cleaner feature DirtLock Tech 2.0 to ensure all debris, leaves or fine sand remain secure without leaks.

WYBOT C1 Pool Robot Vacuum for Inground Pool: was $799 now $419 at Amazon This WYBOT pool cleaner designed specifically for inground pools is slashed by 48%. The 4-in-1 automatic pool cleaner removes dirt, leaves and debris with the help of its upgraded motor system and dual PVC brushes. Using a smart navigation system it tackles floors, walls, waterlines and stairs and handles 45° slopes. Smart Navigation 3.0 technology can be controlled via an app to customize routes or Auto-Smart Mode. You can expect between 120-150 minutes of runtime on a 3-hour recharge.

Aioer Scuba S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner: was $729 now $499 at Amazon Save 32% on Aiper's advanced pool cleaner that uses WavePath 2.0 Smart Navigation, ensuring full coverage of the floor, walls and waterline, to target hidden grime and buildup that traditional pool sweepers leave behind. Engineered with rugged treads, this cordless robotic pool cleaner can navigate slopes, corners and uneven surfaces. It's suitable for both inground and above the ground pools and offers four cleaning modes from a deep to a quick clean.

iGarden K60 Pool Cleaner: was $1,199 now $807 at Amazon Save nearly $400 on iGarden's K60 Pool Cleaner and enjoy up to 360 minutes of runtime. Its turbine-grade impeller and an optimized flow system turn high-powered circulation into true cleaning performance. With 3D 'S' path technology it adapts to every pool shape for precise coverage and it's Ideal for both above and in-ground pools. Plus, the 4-liter bin captures more in each session, meaning less emptying during clean ups.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Cordless Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon Right now you can save 38% on this premium-priced robotic pool vacuum cleaner, saving $600. That's a bumper saving on a high-end product. I think the best feature is how it parks above the surface after cleaning, or when the battery is low, making retrieval a cinch. What's more this vacuum scrubs your waterline twice per pass to deliver a deeper clean. You can also expect up to 4 hours or floor cleaning and 3.5 hours of wall and waterline scrubbing on a single charge.

