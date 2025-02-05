11 amazing Super Bowl TV deals that'll arrive in time — get $1,300 off LG OLED right now
The best big-screen deals you can snag ahead of Sunday
I have a small confession to make. I'm not a big NFL fan. What I am a fan of, however, is saving money and with this week's best Super Bowl TV deals, you can save you tons of it. Up to $1,700 to be precise.
Buying your first OLED TV? There are a handful of great deals from $599 to $949 on TVs we've reviewed and recommend, such as the LG 55-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $996 at Amazon. Want an 85-inch 4K TV for less than $999? Best Buy has the Hisense 85-inch AD7 4K QLED TV for just $799.
The Super Bowl is this Sunday, so I would personally take advantage of these deals now so you have enough time to set up your TV. Below are the best TV deals you can get right now across various budgets. Also, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl livestream and our favorite Super Bowl soundbar deals.
Quick Links
- Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV: was $698 now $548 @ Walmart
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy
- TCL 85" Q65 4K QLED TV: was $897 now $798 @ Amazon
- Samsung 85" 4K TV: was $1,098 now $798 @ Walmart
- Hisense 85" QD7 4K QLED TV: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy
- LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $896 @ Walmart
- Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $897 @ Amazon
- LG 86" 4K TV: was $1,098 now $898 @ Walmart
- Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon
- Samsung 77" S84D 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,599 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 100" U76N 4K QLED TV was $2,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
TV deals
The Vizio MQX QLED TV is an excellent big-screen TV if you're on a limited budget. It features a bright QLED display, AirPlay 2/Google Assistant/Alexa support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio, and HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support.
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price, especially the 85-inch TV, which is now at an all-time price low.
Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85-inch display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line TV, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need for the big game.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Price check: sold out @ Walmart
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
Go big or go home with this massive 100-inch set. This 2024 TV offers a peak brightness of 800 nits, a 144Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision Gaming support, WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced. It's a whopping $1,200 off right now and its super-sized screen is bound to make your watch party epic.
OLED TV deals
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED. Although it doesn't get as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, the B4 is still able to showcase all the benefits of OLED technology. You're also landing plenty of gaming features, including VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year.
55" for $996 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. It may be at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, but the S85D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-rounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of this year's hottest TVs. The S84D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S84D a true all-around winner when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.