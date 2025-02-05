11 amazing Super Bowl TV deals that'll arrive in time — get $1,300 off LG OLED right now

I have a small confession to make. I'm not a big NFL fan. What I am a fan of, however, is saving money and with this week's best Super Bowl TV deals, you can save you tons of it. Up to $1,700 to be precise.

Buying your first OLED TV? There are a handful of great deals from $599 to $949 on TVs we've reviewed and recommend, such as the LG 55-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $996 at Amazon. Want an 85-inch 4K TV for less than $999? Best Buy has the Hisense 85-inch AD7 4K QLED TV for just $799.

The Super Bowl is this Sunday, so I would personally take advantage of these deals now so you have enough time to set up your TV. Below are the best TV deals you can get right now across various budgets. Also, make sure to check out our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl livestream and our favorite Super Bowl soundbar deals.

TV deals

LG 86" 4K LED TV: was $1,098 now $898 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Hisense 100" Class U76N Series: was $2,999 now $1,799 at Best Buy Go big or go home with this massive 100-inch set. This 2024 TV offers a peak brightness of 800 nits, a 144Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision Gaming support, WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced. It's a whopping $1,200 off right now and its super-sized screen is bound to make your watch party epic.

OLED TV deals

New price low! Samsung 65" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $997 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. It may be at the bottom at Samsung's 2024 TV lineup, but the S85D OLED TV is a serious value, offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-rounder when it comes to features and underlying content to enjoy. And if its onboard access to content just isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy