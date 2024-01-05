Star Wars in 2024 — what to watch and play this year

With a new year comes a new slate of Star Wars content, but 2024 isn’t exactly looking to be a force for immense potential in that beloved galaxy we hold so dear.

Disney’s Lucasfilm hasn’t released a Star Wars movie since 2019 with Rise of Skywalker , which alone should speak volumes on the current state of the franchise, and 2024 doesn’t have a single film set for debut (nor does it even have a Star Wars Celebration in the books).

Star Wars circa 2023 only had but a small handful of shows, including Star Wars: Visions, Ahsoka , season 2 of The Bad Batch, Young Jedi Adventures and the third season of The Mandalorian . None of these options really pushed the needle too far — aside from maybe Visions and Ahsoka.

Off the back of that content, there’s little to get excited about heading into 2024. Andor season 2 was delayed to 2025 and the Rey-led movie is only just heading into production this year. From the Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew to the still-unknown Acolyte series, Star Wars’ 2024 is in a bit of a pickle and it’s high time to address the Veermok in the room.

Star Wars 2024 TV Shows

Skeleton Crew

Announced in May 2022 at Star Wars Celebration, Skeleton Crew was from the outset described as a coming-of-age tale involving a group of young children traversing the solar system with a force sensitive played by Jude Law. It has a promising core, evoking similarities with Stranger Things, The Goonies and Stand by Me, but can this concept work in the Star Wars universe?

Additionally, Skeleton Crew was set to premier in late 2023 and filming even wrapped in January of last year, but for some odd reason, the eight-episode show was pushed to 2024 with a still unannounced release date.

This doesn’t exactly bode well for the series, but given that it’s set in the Mandalorian universe, several years following Return of the Jedi, it could hold some weight for fans desperately awaiting Mando season 4.

The Acolyte

Since 2021, Disney has been invigorating the Star Wars timeline with a newfound "era" called The High Republic, set between the Old Republic and the prequel trilogy of films (by about several thousands of years). With content being mostly relegated to books and comics, The Acolyte is Disney’s first attempt at bringing the High Republic onto the silver screen, with the show set at the tail end of the era, about 100 years before The Phantom Menace.

The 8 episode show is headed up by Leslye Headland and will star Lee Jung-jae and Amandla Stenberg in pivotal roles as both a Jedi Master and former padawan, respectively. Little else is known about the series, aside from a descriptor that likens it to a True Detective-esque Star Wars adventure with Stenberg’s padawan character reuniting with her former master to uncover a series of crimes set throughout the galaxy.

Of keen interest for some is the potential cameo of a long-revered Star Wars Legends character, Revan, played by the even more beloved Keanu Reeves. It’s still very much a rumor put forth initially by Forbes on the nature of The Acolyte’s near $50 million budget, but if true could be a force push of immense strength for Star Wars in bringing the hype back to a seemingly stalled franchise.

Bad Batch season 3

A surprising highlight from last year was Star Wars’ animated series The Bad Batch, which follows a ragtag group of disfigured and dysfunctional clone troopers in their attempt to keep the young Omega, the prime clone of Jango Fett, safe from harm’s way. It’s been a major hit and its second season ended on quite the cliffhanger with the reveal of Mount Tantiss, a legendary location featured in the original Timothy Zhan Thrawn novels.

Lucasfilm is already calling season 3 its final outing, but aside from that little else is known about the series. It’s clear that Omega’s capture and the death of Tech in the last season will be weighing heavily on the minds of the entire Clone Force 99, but the real questions are how will the group pull off its inevitable daring rescue of Omega and where will that lead them next?

Tales of the Jedi season 2

The first outing of Tales of the Jedi proved to be an incredibly intimate look into the lives of Jedi we knew very little about, most specifically Qui-Gon Jinn and Count Dooku. We got a real taste of how the Jedi order failed Dooku in the end and how that failure in line with Qui-Gonn’s death led to his fall to the dark side, and season 2 should be no different in its underlying narrative.

Although Disney has confirmed that the series will return in 2024, it’s still unknown what characters the show may cover this time around or even when it’s set to premier. It will most likely follow a similar anthology format set over a 6 episode period with newly appointed Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni at the helm of production.

Star Wars 2024 Video Games

Star Wars Outlaws

Initially unveiled in 2021 only to get a cinematic trailer nearly 2 years later, Star Wars Outlaws immediately stole the spotlight from Bethesda’s Starfield in the midst of Microsoft’s own Xbox Games Showcase. Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars experience is built on the latest Snowdrop engine and will be set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Led by the female protagonist Kay Vess, Outlaws will take players on an adventure across several new and familiar worlds as Vess and her trusty droid sidekick Nix “attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen,” as Lucasfilm itself describes. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows sometime in 2024.

Star Wars: Hunters

Led by the mostly mobile-based games studio and publisher Zynga, Star Wars: Hunters is gearing up to be quite a different take on that familiar galaxy far, far away. It’s thus far described as a free-to-play PvP arena combat game, akin to something like Valorant or Overwatch, and will be set between Episodes VI and VII.

Star Wars Hunters will feature a variety of playable characters to choose from, including a female Dark Side Force user, Imperial Stormtrooper, Wookie warrior, bounty hunter, and more. Despite a late 2021 soft-launch in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines on Android devices, it’s already been delayed twice so far and is set to officially drop globally for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

Star Wars: 2025 and Beyond

A variety of projects under the Star Wars banner still remain in a void of unknowns. Main among them is the Patty Jenkins-helmed Rogue Squadron, which would follow X-Wing pilots in an anthology film. Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has already stated that it's still in production and may be turned into a TV series for Disney+, but beyond that there's little info.

Several other projects seem less realistic, though, with Rian Johnson's trilogy, Taika Waititi's project, as well as the series of movies led by David Benioff & D. B. Weiss are all most likely not seeing the light of day – which is probably a good thing. Also in the proverbial Sarlacc Pit is Donald Glover's Lando project, production of which has seemingly stalled.

As already mentioned, Andor Season 2 is set for debut in 2025, delayed due in large part to the writer's strikes. On the New Republic side of things and potentially even more anticipated is The Mandalorian Season 4, which most likely won't be debuting until 2025 at the earliest.

It's still unclear what will happen with Filoni's Ahsoka show, as a second season has not been officially announced thus far, but given his recent promotion to Chief Creative Officer and his New Republic film moving along in production, the remaining narrative threads should be more than tied up in due time.

The only other confirmed projects on the Star Wars radar is an untitled New Jedi Order film led by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, which is currently in pre-production and set for a May 2026 release, and the James Mangold directed Dawn of the Jedi project.

A veritable slew of video games are also on the horizon, like Star Wars: Eclipse, Knights of the Old Republic remake, and Star Wars Jedi 3. There are three other untitled projects, as well, including a strategy game, action adventure game and FPS.

The next Star Wars Celebration is slated for 2025 and will be hosted in Japan. It's here where the frozen carbonite of content Lucasfilm has tucked away will (hopefully) be fully unveiled for the masses and Star Wars fans can once more rejoice.