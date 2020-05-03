Best Star Wars Lego kits for Star Wars Day

Star Wars Lego toys feel like the exact thing we could all use right now — especially for Star Wars Day (May the 4th if you're living under a Wampa) . So, to help ring in the big day, I've collected the best Star Wars Legos for sale, with not just one (but two) Baby Yodas.

Sitting down and recreating the Star Wars universe feels like just the kind of meditative energy to right our minds and bring our moods towards the light and away from The Dark Side. We've found kits for all budgets, with multiple sets under $30, and a couple of mammoth sets worth investing time and money in for the amazing results.

In terms of the actual builds, we've got everything. Starting with iconic land vehicles from The Skywalker Saga including Luke's Landspeeder and Anakin's Podracer, as well as the coolest ship of all time: the Slave I. Those looking to build a home or new base have options from both the light and dark side, and we're leaning towards the former, with a kit that looks straight out of Animal Crossing.

So, as you get ready to celebrate May The 4th, let's take a look at the coolest Star Wars Lego kits that you can buy or pre-order now.

The Mandalorian & the Child

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

This pair of BrickHeadz (sold together) might seem like a distant relative of Legos that merged with Funko Pops, and that's kind of the point. Completely adorable and scheduled to ship in August, this two pack of Mando and Baby Yoda needs to be on my desk right now.

According to Lego, this Baby Yoda's ears are “adjustable” for happy and sad emotions, though it appears that this translates to his ear blocks pointing up or down. The child's hovercrib (or 'hoverpram' as Lego calls it), “floats” in the air on a transparent Lego piece. The Mandalorian's got two of his blaster weapons in tow: a rifle that snaps onto his back and a pistol that sits in his hand. This 295-piece set is rated for builders 10 and up, and both pieces measure 3 inches tall.

Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

Ready for a spin around the Tatooine deserts? Grab Luke's Landspeeder, which includes not just young master Skywalker himself, but Threepio, a Jawa and a corner of the Jawa's cave hideout. The tricky Jawa's armed as well, so the soon-to-be Jedi and his droid better take the curves with some care. Hopefully, Luke's macrobinoculars (which you can stow in the speeder's trunk) can help him see this coming.

Available now, the Landspeeder set gets our nod for its use of crimson and pale orange, a pair of earthly colors that make this ship look and feel more natural than some of the more militaristic vessels. A 236-piece kit, rated for builders 7 and up, the Landspeeder measures 7 x 4 x 1 inches. This set is compatible with the Instructions PLUS feature in the Lego Life app, which helps kids build with visual instructions.

Resistance A-Wing Starfighter

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

This memorable-looking A-Wing, last seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has space for Snap Wexley, a character you might remember from some of the new trilogy’s big space battles. Yes, that's actor Greg Grunberg, who's somehow made it into every single J.J. Abrams project ever. In Episode 9, he played Temmin 'Snap' Wexley, a Blue Squadron pilot, who helms this verdantly-green A-Wing.

This A-Wing's landing gear retracts and it's got a pair of "integrated spring-loaded shooters," which we're guessing fire the included red laser bolt. Also inside the box, you'll find Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix, a member of the resistance, who served under Leia. Both minifigs include their own attachable handguns. The vessel measures over 7 x 4 x 2 inches, consists of 269 pieces and is rated for builders aged 7 and up.

Anakin's Podracer

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

The prequel movies haven't aged fairly well, but the podracing scenes — and the game Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer — provide some of the most appreciated moments from those movies. Not only does it include young Anakin Skywalker (who fits in the cockpit, naturally) and Padmé Amidala, but this 20th Anniversary edition includes a bonus: Luke Skywalker in his X-wing pilot suit, with a display stand to perch him onto. The Podracer's engine flaps can also be adjusted, for when you're pushing it to the limits.

279 pieces and rated for builders aged 7 and up, this set supports Instructions Plus, a tool for visual builders in the Lego Building Instructions app. This set won't let you conduct a full race (you've got to get two for racing against each other, right?) but it's enough to get started.

Obi-Wan's Hut

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

Sometimes you just want to pack up and move out to the desert, right? Or is that just me? Well, if you too want to get away, you can pick up this affordable Lego set that replicates Obi-Wan's Tatooine home. While you can close its walls to make its exterior look just as it does in A New Hope, the walls are on hinges, so you can open it up like a diorama.

This set includes Obi-Wan and Luke minifigs, complete with lightsabers, plus R2-D2 and a Tusken Raider. There's even a transparent Princess Leia hologram to perch on the table. Personally, this is the set I'm most interested in getting, as it reminds me of the home decorating in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. 200 pieces, rated for builders 7 and up. House measures 4 x 4 x 3 inches when closed.

AT-AP Walker

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

You don't need to be a veteran of the Clone Wars to see that the AT-AP Walker is a deadly brute. Nicknamed the "Sniper Tank" by those who piloted it, this reproduction of the three-legged walker is nimble, with its third retractable leg. It's also armed to the teeth, with a spring-loaded shooter in its rotating top turret (which has an additional chamber for a minifig gunner).

You can fit up to two minifigures in its main cockpit, which has nice details of the aiming system. The AT-AP Walker Lego set includes three minifigs to choose from: Chewbacca (who comes with his bowcaster), Clone Commander Gree plus a Kashyyyk Clone Trooper. Oh, and Lego throws in a pair of Kashyyyk Battle Droid figures for good measure. This set contains 689 pieces, is rated for builders 9 and up, and measures 11 x 9 x 5 inches.

D-O

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

Next to Babu Frik, the one-wheeled D-O droid is the most indubitably great character in The Rise of Skywalker. This kit provides optimal adjustments to display emotion, with a rotating and tilting head (360 degrees of movement) and adjustable antennae. And with its stand, you don't need to worry about D-O rolling away somewhere else.

The iconic droid is so cool-looking — both retro and futuristic thanks to its conical head and tire treads — that it should appeal to both fans and non-fans alike. And since it's just been released this month, the D-O droid is an excellent pick for Star Wars Lego collectors, as they probably don't have it (yet). It's even got an adorable D-O minifig, for use in other Lego kits. 519 pieces, rated for builders aged 10 and up and measures 10.5 x 6 x 4 inches.

Slave l – 20th Anniversary Edition

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

Arguably the coolest spaceship of all time, Slave I breaks all the rules. It's got a flat bottom, fin wings that rotate and a roman numeral in its name. This vessel's allure helped build the overall mystique of bounty hunter Boba Fett (avoid the prequels to have it stay that way). A carry-handle on the base of Slave I makes it easy for kids (and adults) to “fly” it around the home, and spring loaded blasters enable air-to-air and air-to-land combat.

Of course, Slave I's rear storage fits the included Han Solo-in-carbonite Lego, and it also includes minifigs for Boba Fett, Han Solo, Zuckuss, 4-LOM and Princess Leia. The Leia minifig is a 20th anniversary edition, and includes a display stand. This set measures over 12 x 11 x 5 inches and is rated for builders 10 and up, with 1007 pieces.

Droid Commander

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

So far, we've only talked about Star Wars Lego that you had to move on your own. These three app-controlled Lego droids up the ante, giving kids the power to control R2-D2, a Gonk Droid and a Mouse Droid. First, your child will build the droids, with help from the Lego Boost Star Wars app (iOS, Android and Fire OS). Then, they’ll load the Bluetooth Move Hub unit into the droids, and bring said droids to life using a drag and drop coding experience.

With the coding learning experience kids gain from these droids, they'll learn that The Force is everywhere, even in electronics. This set contains 1,177 pieces and is rated for builders 8 and up, with droids measuring 5 to 7 inches high, 3 to 6 inches long and 3 to 5 inches wide.

The Razor Crest

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

We promised not one but two Mando and Child pairings, and this Lego kit of the Razor Crest from Disney Plus' hit show The Mandalorian delivers on that, with minifigs of the ship's pilot and its adorable co-pilot. Of course, the cockpit is big enough for both of them, and the kit also includes Greef Karga and a Scout Trooper.

The Razor Crest's sides open to give access for the cargo hold, for placing any carbonite-captured bounties that Mando procures on his way to The Mandalorian season 2 . Of course, you also get dual spring-loading blasters, and a detachable escape pod as well. This set has 1,023 pieces, is rated for builders 10 and up and measures over 15 x 11 x 5.5 inches. If your household devoured The Mandalorian as fast as ours did, you might as well order now. This is the way.

Darth Vader's Castle

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

When it comes to protecting your dark army from the Jedi, there's no better helm to recreate than Lord Vader's menacing castle. Seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this creepy building was originally designed by Ralph McQuarrie, but it never moved beyond his sketches for Empire Strikes Back.

Inside, there's an underground hangar with mouse droid and docking station, and various Sith cultural artifacts. Not only does it include 5 minifigs — Darth Vader and Darth Vader bacta tank variant, a pair of Royal Guards and an Imperial Transport Pilot — but you also get to build Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced Fighter. This set is rated for builders 9 and up, has 1,060 pieces and the castle measures more than 16 x 11 x 9 inches, with the TIE Advanced Fighter measuring more than 4 x 3 x 2 inches.

Tantive IV

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

You too can flee from the Death Star in the classic Tantive IV from Episode IV: A New Hope. It's got two detachable escape pods each with room multiple droids (carrying important messages). The ship can also defend itself, thanks to moving turrets that rotate and elevate, and fire “stud shooters,” along with a pair of spring-loaded blasters.

A carrying handle makes Tantive IV easier for kids to make it “soar” around their rooms, and detailed interiors make this as much of a living space as it is a flying ship. Includes the following minifigs: Bail Organa, Princess Leia, Captain Antilles, C-3PO and a Rebel Fleet Trooper. Also, an R2-D2 droid LEGO figure. This massive ship, which measures more than 24 x 7 x 5 inches is made of 1,768 pieces and is rated for builders 12 years and up.

Imperial Star Destroyer

(Image credit: Lego/Lucasfilm)

And now, the granddaddy of them all: the $699 Imperial Star Destroyer, a Lego set fit for a Sith lord. This 4,784-piece kit is rated for the older set, including builders and Dark Side aficionados aged 16 and up that are ready to manage the 3-foot-long, 2-foot-wide final product. It also includes a comparative-to-scale-version of the Tantive IV, the bridge tower and finely detailed exhausts.

The radar dish tilts, the guns swivel and a mini placard tells all comers about the ship's history. The only issue I have with it is that it only includes 2 Imperial soldier minifigures, and at this price you'd expect a little more.