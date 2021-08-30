Tommaso Pista cycling shoes review

The Tommaso Pista cycling shoes are a very good option for your indoor cycling bike since it comes with the cleats — either Delta or SPD — already attached as well as some spare parts, should any issues occur. However, there are a few things that keep it from ranking higher on our list of the best indoor cycling shoes .

Tommaso Pista review: Price and availability

The Tommaso Pista shoes cost $129.95 and come in a few different colors including black with pink interior lining, black with blue interior lining or white with black interior lining. Depending what kind of indoor bike you have, you can purchase the color of your choice with either a Delta or an SPD cleat attached to it. Note that the shoes do not come with both Delta and SPD cleats but are compatible with both.

If you are looking to purchase the Tomasso men’s model, they are called the Tommaso Strada and are $104.95. The only color option to purchase is black and they can be bundled with either a Delta or an SPD cleat like the Tomasso Pista shoes.

Tommaso Pista review: What’s included

The Pistas came with the cleats already attached, a huge plus for me, and a little plastic pouch with some spare parts as well as an Allen key for future use. It was nice to be able to take these shoes right out of the box and take a cycling class right away; the most work I had to do was remove the paper that was inside of the shoes.

While the shoes only come with one type of cleat (Delta or SPD), you can purchase the other cleats separately and switch them out at a later time.

Even though I haven’t had to use the Allen key for the 20+ classes I’ve taken thus far in these shoes, it is a handy tool to keep next to the bike. This tool is great for if/when the delta cleats get loose and you need to tighten them back up or if you need to replace a screw.

Tommaso Pista review: Comfort

I tested the Tommaso Pista cycling shoes with Delta cleats and chose the black pair with pink lining inside. While I typically wear a size 9 for my running shoes, I opted for a size 8 (39), as I like my cycling shoes to be a bit more snug. They fit perfectly.

These shoes come with three velcro straps so you are able to adjust the tightness to how you like it.

I like that these shoes have mesh on the sides, allowing my feet to breathe while pedaling. I find these shoes to be well made and feel like they will last me a long time.

I wore the Tommaso Pista shoes for over a month and found them to be well made. The only thing that bothered me is that the tongue is not attached to the straps so it slid into the shoe while I rode, no matter how much I tightened the Velcro straps. I also noticed that the top of my foot would turn red after cycling classes, as the tongue is flat and does not have a cushion at the end of it.

I also found that the soles of the shoes were harder than expected, which didn’t bother me when I was riding in the saddle, but was noticeable when pedaling out of the saddle as well as when walking to and from the bike.

Tommaso Pista review: Verdict

Even though the Tommaso Pista indoor cycling shoes were a bit pricier than other models, I found the convenience of the cleats attached to the shoes to be worth it. I do wish the shoes were a little bit more comfortable, but for the amount of time I wore them, they were cozy enough.

Among the best indoor cycling shoes I’ve tested, the pair I found to be the most comfortable for me is the Shimano RC1, which retail for $90 (though clips are sold separately). What I liked most about these shoes is that I felt like my foot was molded into the shoe and it fit me like a glove. They were lightweight, very breathable when I did long classes, and had easy wear and removal thanks to the three velcro straps. Despite the tongue slipping down while I ride and the soles being stiff, I enjoy wearing the Pista shoes on my Peloton; the fact that they come with the clip already attached is a huge plus.