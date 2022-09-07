iPhone 14 Plus hands-on: The affordable big-screen iPhone

The iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7-inch display for $200 less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, giving you a big screen for a reasonable price. The other upgrades are not as exciting but the cameras are improved, especially in low light.

The iPhone 14 Plus is here to replace the mini, and it's a smart move on Apple's part. Small phones are so over, and Apple has recognized that by introducing a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus to complement the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

At first glance, that's the only thing that appears new about the iPhone 14 Plus. The design is the same as Apple's iPhone 13, and the Plus even features a similar A15 Bionic chip, albeit with more graphics cores. So what's different other than the new size?

The iPhone 14 Plus focuses on camera improvements with better low-light photography and a new Action mode for video. And there's new safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

Is the iPhone 14 Plus exciting? It's not iPhone 14 Pro Max exciting, which ditches the notch and sports a new 48MP camera and always-on display. But if you want a big display for $200 less, the iPhone 14 Plus could be the best iPhone for you.

iPhone 14 Plus specs

iPhone 14 Plus Screen size 6.7-inches Refresh rate 60Hz CPU Apple A15 Bionic Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Size 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31 inches Weight 7.16 ounces Dust/Water resistance IP68 Colors Purple, blue, midnight, starlight and Product RED Rated battery life 26 hours video playback

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 14 Plus has a release date of October 7, which is later than the regular iPhone 14 (September 16). iPhone 14 Plus preorders start September 9.

The base price for the iPhone 14 Plus is $899, which gets you 128GB storage. That's $100 more than the iPhone 14, but $200 cheaper than the same-size iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The 256GB version of the iPhone 14 Plus costs $999 and the 512GB model will cost you $1,199. See our iPhone 14 preorder page for the best deals so far.

iPhone 14 Plus design and colors

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 14 Plus is basically just a larger version of last year's iPhone on the design front. Yes, the notch is still there, and you get the same camera arrangement on the back. The only real difference is the size.

With its 6.7-inch display, the iPhone 14 Plus fits more info on screen without having to scroll, whether you're surfing the web or texting. The design is pretty light, too, at least for this size display. It comes in at 7.16 ounces, compared to 8.47 ounces for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. During my hands-on time I appreciated how relatively portable this device is.

(Image credit: Future)

What's not here? A SIM card tray. Apple has remove it to support the eSIM standard. And while the company says this feature is easy to use, I don't like not having the flexibility to plug in a new SIM card on the fly.

The iPhone 14 Plus comes in five colors: Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red and Blue.

iPhone 14 Plus cameras

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 14 Plus sports a 12MP camera so you don't get a bump up in resolution. But it does use a larger sensor with larger pixels, so you should get brighter images with less noise.

Another plus: the iPhone 14 Plus leverages Apple's new Photonic Engine, which uses computational photography to improve low-light performance up to 2x on the ultra-wide and front cameras and up to 2.5x on the main camera. One camera sample of a woman near a window let us see lots of detail in her sweater.

If you like taking selfies, you'll be pleased to know that the front TrueDepth camera has a wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to video, the new Action mode looks impressive, as it smoothes out video. I saw a side-by-side comparison with the feature on and off, and the result looked a lot more stable.

We'll have to test the iPhone 14 Plus out for ourselves versus the best camera phones to see how it stacks up.

iPhone 14 Plus performance

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 14 Plus feels a bit like a warmed over iPhone 13 in the performance department, and that's because it uses last-year's A15 Bionic chip. But it's not exactly the same. You get a 5-core GPU, which was unique to the iPhone 13 Pro models last year.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 14 Plus felt responsive during our hands-on time, and it should once again beat the Android competition. I also appreciated the smooth gameplay while playing a frenetic Apple Arcade game.

iPhone 14 Plus battery life and charging

(Image credit: Future)

Apple says the iPhone 14 Plus has the "best battery life on iPhone," but I'm not quite sure what that means. It's rated for 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streamed video and 100 hours of audio.

However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max ups that to 29, 25 and and 95 hours. The iPhone 14 Plus does have longer rated endurance than the regular iPhone, which is said to last 20, 16 and 80 hours in those scenarios.

Don't expect the fastest charging. The iPhone 14 Plus gets to 50% in 30 minutes via 20W charging. And it also supports 15W MagSafe charging.

iPhone 14 Plus satellite and crash detection

There's two notable safety features for the iPhone 14 Plus. First is Emergency SOS via satellite, which will connect you to emergency services via text when you're out of cellular range. This service is coming to the U.S. and Canada first this November. Your iPhone 14 Plus purchase entitles you to two years of coverage.

The iPhone 14 Plus also offers crash detection, which leverages the accelerometer and gyroscope to contact emergency services on your behalf.

iPhone 14 Plus outlook

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 14 Plus doesn't really have a wow factor going for it. But it may not need it, because it gives fans of big-screen phones a viable option without having to pay a big premium. On paper and in person, it certainly seems like a good value at $899, putting it in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Those looking for more advanced features, like an always-on display and 48MP camera, might be better off saving another $200 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if you want a big screen on a budget, the iPhone 14 Plus could be for you.