Netflix pricing in Australia: how much the streaming service costs in 2024

Ranking 3rd on our best streaming services in Australia round up, Netflix still dominates the streaming landscape globally, and has rightfully made an impact in Australian households. With plenty of the best shows and movies to choose from, it’s almost a no-brainer to subscribe to the streaming giant.

However, that does beg the question of Netflix prices, and whether it's worth maintaining an ongoing subscription to, especially if you’re in a pinch and can’t afford to pay for multiple streaming services. Each streaming service has its own unique pricing structure, plans and content, making it just as equally challenging to decide what's best for you.

We’ve conducted research by using data from Netflix, to put together this guide on what Netflix will cost you this year, plan breakdowns and more, below. If you’re looking for price comparisons across streaming services available in Australia, you can check out our article here .

Netflix Australia plans and prices

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix currently advertises three monthly plans, ranging in price points:

Standard Plan with Ads | AU$6.99 per month

Standard Plan | AU$16.99 per month

Premium Plan | AU$22.99 per month

Standard plan with Ads – AU$6.99 p/m

In November 2022, the streaming giant announced its Standard plan with ads, costing viewers AU$6.99 monthly for two screens and HD streaming. Before it was scrapped, Netflix previously had a Basic plan, costing users AU$10.99 p/m for one (or two) screens and no ad breaks.

Notably, one would think this plan's only catch would be having to sit through four to five minutes of ads every hour; however, subscribers on this plan can’t access Netflix's entire catalogue. Netflix unfortunately doesn't reveal which content users on this plan miss out on, either.

Standard plan – AU$16.99 p/m

Netflix's Standard plan has come a long way since it arrived in Australia in 2015. It started at the affordable original price of AU$8.99 p/m for HD streaming on two screens with no ads, which was a major drawcard for the platform. Now, the Standard plan will set you back AU$16.99 per month — a whole AU$10 more than the ad-supported plan below.

Premium plan – AU$22.99 p/m

Netflix's Premium plan allows you to watch on four screens at a time at up to 4K resolution. Like the Standard plan, the Premium offering has also climbed up AU$8 since 2015 to a whopping AU$22.99 p/m.

How to pick the right plan for your needs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For most streaming services — Netflix included — plan prices typically revolve around two key factors: number of screens and streaming resolution. Obviously, some other factors go into this, like catalogue access and other non-streaming-related benefits, but for the most part, plans are based on the former.

Both Netflix’s Standard with ads and Standard offerings can stream 1080p HD content on two screens simultaneously. Both also allow you to download your favourite shows or movies on two devices so that you can access them offline.

With its Premium plan, users can stream on up to four different screens at the same time, with 4K and HDR content on offer. In terms of downloadable content, users on this plan can access content offline on up to six devices.

Quality-wise, Netflix claims that both Standard with ads and Standard plans can access good video and sound playback, whereas premium plans can access spatial audio and better visuals while watching.

If you’re in a smaller household, with one or two screens (a phone and a laptop would count for single users), then a Standard plan should suffice. It also depends on budget, so if you find yourself willing to watch an ad or two every half hour, it might be worth saving the extra AU$10 p/m and opting for Netflix’s cheapest plan.

If you’re in a larger household with multiple devices or multiple users with different interests (especially if you’re a parent and would rather avoid kids' content on your profile), then a premium plan might be the right choice. Users with high-end televisions may also want to opt for this simply for the resolution bump.

Are there ways to save on subscription costs?

Netflix AU has partnered with a few telcos, such as Optus, to include the streaming platform in 5G home internet or NBN bundles. Currently, new Optus customers who sign up for a fast NBN family plan or higher will also receive a Standard Netflix subscription with their plan.

Netflix currently does not offer a free trial for new users, but says that you can cancel your plan at any time if it doesn’t suit you. Note though, you will have access to Netflix until your subscription expires at the end of your current monthly billing period.

How does Netflix pricing compare to other services?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's plans are among the average price range of most streaming services, but its cheapest plan (with ads) has the lowest price point of any Australian service, coming in at AU$6.99 p/m.

As for content, Netflix is well known for its original shows and movies. With high-calibre on-demand productions that dominate entertainment conversations, there’s no denying that Netflix has changed the game for streaming services.

That said, mentioning only a handful of the best shows to watch on Netflix here is honestly a disservice to the platform, as there are many, many great options to binge. Following a group of D&D obsessed kids and their telekinetic friend from Hawkins, Indiana in Stranger Things, to reliving the same day over and over with the impeccable Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll, and exploring the reign of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, Netflix’s library of shows offers something for everyone.

Netflix has no shortage of original movies, too. From the Adam Sandler-fronted Uncut Gems, the mind-boggling sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion, mortality fable Okja, critically acclaimed Marriage Story and the Fear Street horror trio, there’s plenty to laugh, cry or scream about. We’ve reviewed some of the best Netflix movies before, so if you want a more comprehensive roundup, you can check it out here.

Has the Australian Netflix price increased over time?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s standard with ads, standard and premium offerings have experienced price hikes over the years. Initially, prices for a basic plan was AU$8.99, which then bumped up to AU$10.99 before it was scrapped in favour of the ad-support plan in October 2023.

The Standard plan has fluctuated over the years, with its lowest price being AU$10.99 at launch. It has gone up by AU$6.99 in that time, with it currently costing AU$16.99 per month.

Meanwhile, the premium plan has inflated the most, costing users only AU$14.99 when it launched. Now, users can expect to fork out AU$8 more, and pay AU$22.99 monthly.

Another fee to consider resolves around Netflix's crackdown on password-sharing. Anyone who has a Standard or Premium plan and wishes to share their account with someone outside of their household, will incur a AU$7.99 p/m fee to add an "extra member" to their plan — yikes — which could increase your Standard subscription to AU$24.98 p/m and premium plan to AU$30.98 p/m.

Is a Netflix subscription worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

If you’ve gotten this far, you’re probably still wondering if a Netflix subscription is worth your time and money, so let’s break it down.

Netflix has gone through the ringer for quite some time now. Covid impacts ultimately affected content quality, and so did fierce competition from every direction, including the likes of Disney Plus, Binge and Paramount Plus. It also resulted in subscribers leaving in droves after cancellations of seriously addictive and entertaining shows (I will miss you, Fate: The Winx Saga).

That said, Netflix still offers the biggest selection of exclusive TV and movie content of any streaming service out there, and the technical quality of its platform is unmatched, offering flawless 4K streams, snappy navigation and unmatched device compatibility.

It’s also worth mentioning that Netflix’s original content is pretty consistent, with upcoming shows and movies almost always worth the hype. And unlike most other streaming platforms, Netflix drops whole seasons of new shows at once — solidifying the binge in binge watch.

Ultimately, it's up to you to decide if Netflix is worth your hard-earned cash. If not, we have a guide on how to cancel Netflix AU that may be worth checking out.