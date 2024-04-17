Visible just made its unlimited 5G plan even more affordable — here's how

When it comes to 5G phone plans, Visible offers one of the best cheap cell phone plans for unlimited data on the market. The company offers plans for as little as $25/month. However, the Verizon-owned mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is looking to provide an even better deal for new customers who choose to pay for an entire year of service upfront — saving them even more money in the process.

Visible: <a href="https://visible.pxf.io/c/221109/1394244/12909?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.visible.com%2Ffuture" data-link-merchant="visible.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $300/year now $275/year @ Visible

With Visible's standard unlimited cell phone plan, customers have access to 5G data speeds throughout the country, along with talk and text service to Mexico and Canada. Now that there's the option to pay annually instead of monthly, you'll save $25.

Visible+: <a href="https://visible.pxf.io/c/221109/1394244/12909?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.visible.com%2Ffuture" data-link-merchant="visible.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $540/year now $395/year @ Visible

Do you require even faster 5G speeds? Then check out Visible+ that gives you premium data with priority, included smartwatch service, and a complimentary day of Global Pass. Visible+ is normally $45/month or $540 for an entire year, but the new annual option will save you $145.

How much are Visible's new annual plans?

Two different Visible plans are offered with annual discounts. The basic Visible plan is available for $275/year. When paid monthly, that plan goes for $25/month or $300/year when you add it up. That means the new upfront payment option will save you $25 total or $2.08/month by paying for the entire year of service upfront. This basically shakes out to be a $22.91/month cost, which beats the carrier's usual $25/month service.

The more expensive Visible+ plan currently costs $45/month, but the discounted annual option brings it down to $395/year or $32.92/month. Clearly, the more expensive plan offers the more significant savings, with the total monthly discount being $12.08.

Either way, if you're confident that you'll stick with Visible for an extended period and not an existing Visible customer, this seems like an excellent deal to snag. Additionally, if you're already a Visible customer, the company says that it plans to offer the annual plans in May.

What's the difference between Visible and Visible+?

If you're unsure whether it's worth spending the extra money on Visible+, here's a rundown of what you get for the extra money to help you decide if it's worth paying $395/year or if your money is better used on the $275/year plan:

Access to Verizon's faster 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) network

Unlimited use of faster hotspot access

One day of Global Pass included every month

50 GB/mo of premium data access (no network deprioritization in congested areas)

Includes Apple Watch service (a $10 value)

Unlimited talk and text from Mexico & Canada

Save $10/mo on Verizon Home Internet

If those extras sound worthwhile to you (personally, we're big fan of the premium data, as we hate data slowdowns due to prioritization when in congested areas. That, plus the extra discount, makes the Visible+ deal seem worthwhile. In fact, it makes rival unlimited plans from Xinfity Mobile look expensive by comparison.

