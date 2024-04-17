Hurry! This ginormous 49-inch curved gaming monitor just hit an all-time low price

Sometimes, you just need a gargantuan monitor.

Whether you're gaming PCs or multitasking to get all of your work done (so you can get back to PC gaming), the ASUS ROG Strix XG49WCR 49” Ultra-wide Curved HDR Gaming Monitor might be the perfect tool for the job. It normally sells for $799, but you can get it right now for $100 off.

This is the lowest price we've yet seen for this massive monitor, meaning there's never been a better time to take one home. If you think you can't live without dual monitors, think again. Our own editors have found that ditching a dual-monitor setup for a single ultrawide monitor is surprisingly easy, especially on the neck and shoulders since you end up looking left and right less often. A huge ultrawide monitor like this ASUS ROG Strix XG49WCR can do the job of two smaller displays with a cleaner design and no annoying split down the middle.

Asus ROG Strix XG49WCR: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BZR718VX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor that can also handle multitasking for work, this Asus model is a good option. It's 49" with a 5120 x 1440 resolution, giving you lots of screen real estate you could ever need. Features like Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, and Smart KVM give this all the hallmarks of a great monitor.<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1769514-REG/asus_xg49wcr_49_uw_curved_qhd.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">

Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1769514-REG/asus_xg49wcr_49_uw_curved_qhd.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ ASUS, <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1769514-REG/asus_xg49wcr_49_uw_curved_qhd.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$799 @ B&H



Obviously, the main things this monitor brings to the table are its massive 49" size and ultra-wide 5120 x 1440 resolution, which makes for a 32:9 aspect ratio. However, it has plenty of other features that make it a stand-out option for gamers. For example, it offers Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology, which works with a variable refresh rate to try and eliminate ghosting and tearing.

It's also curved, which comes in handy for ultra-wide monitors. Because the screen goes out so wide, the display's 1800R curvature helps to bring it around you a little more, creating potentially more immersive gaming experiences.

The HDR (high dynamic range) support further ensures you get attractive visuals, as games and video which support HDR often look better and have a lot more depth of contrast between light and dark than on older SDR displays.

Plus, the built-in Smart KVM switch can be a productivity game-changer as it allows you to control multiple devices with a single mouse and keyboard.

So if you're thinking about buying an ultrawide monitor now is a great time to do so, as seeing a newer model available at an all-time low price isn't a deal we encounter every day.