We could see the Galaxy S25 Edge officially launched in only a couple of weeks — here’s what you need to know

A new leak from a well-known source has appeared to confirm the date that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge.

An image, posted by leaker Evan Blass on X, appears to be an official teaser from Samsung for the new slim Galaxy phone. The image contains the phrase “beyond slim” next to what appears to be the silhouette of the Galaxy S25 Edge. The following phrase, “13 Maggio 2025,” translates from Italian to May 13, 2025, and seemingly confirms the phone will be unveiled in only a couple of weeks. After that, it’s expected that Samsung will initially release the phone on May 23 in China and Korea, with a global release predicted for May 30.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

There has been a lot of speculation about when we could see Samsung’s new addition to the Galaxy S25 series. Most of the rumors indicated that the phone would be released between April and May, with a tentative release date already predicted for May 13, lending credibility to this leak.

Just how thin is the Galaxy S25 Edge?

(Image credit: Future)

The odd thing about Samsung’s newest phone is that we’ve already seen the device first-hand during Galaxy Unpacked and again at MWC 2025. However, we didn’t get any hands-on time with the phone, and Samsung has yet to unveil any of the official specs. That said, a recent leak has stated that the phone is 5.8mm thick, which is a noticeable difference compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 8.2mm thickness.

The same leak also stated that the phone will feature a 200MP “Pro Grade” camera, although there’s no information about the other camera, beyond the assumption it will be an ultrawide rather than a thicker telephoto camera. We have also seen leaked benchmarks that indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, use 25W wired charging and will likely have Qi2 Charging support.

One of the biggest questions about the phone at the moment is just how much it will cost. We’ve seen estimates ranging from as much as the £1,299 Galaxy S25 Ultra, to as low as the $799 Galaxy S25. However, a prominent leaker indicated that Samsung was planning to price the phone at the same level as the S25 Plus, which costs $999. This was seemingly confirmed by a report from South Korea that claimed that the 256GB model will cost 1.5 million won ($1,045).

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Galaxy S25 Edge that will hopefully be answered soon. We will aim to keep you updated with everything we learn in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled.

