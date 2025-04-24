Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could arrive before the end of May — what we know

Remember the Galaxy S25 Edge? It was first announced at Galaxy Unpacked in January, and made a brief appearance at MWC 2025. Since then, we’ve heard nothing from the company. But that might be about to change.

Initially, we heard rumors that the Galaxy S25 Edge could launch at some point in April, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely given how far through the month we now are. Now, FNNews has reported that the phone’s launch event could be on May 13 — with pre-orders opening on May 14.

Release dates will apparently differ depending on where you are. Korea and China will reportedly get the S25 Edge on May 23, but the global launch, including the U.S., is supposedly scheduled for one week later on May 30.

Unfortunately, the site doesn’t offer any additional details, like price or the scale of availability. Considering the S25 Edge’s initial production target is rumored to be around 40,000 units, it may not be so easy to come by.

Galaxy S25 Edge: Everything else we know

(Image credit: Future)

Despite the official teases, Samsung hasn’t been particularly forthcoming with any real information about what the S25 Edge has to offer. All we know for sure is that the phone will have two camera lenses, rather than three, and is set to be thinner than other Galaxy S25 phones.

We don’t know how much thinner, but rumors suggest the phone could be 5.84mm, which is considerably thinner than the 7.3mm S25 Plus — although not quite as thin as an unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 5.6mm thickness.

Other rumors claim that Samsung could make the phone even lighter with a titanium frame and ceramic components, though they probably won’t come cheap. We’ve also heard claims that there could be a 6.6-inch display sporting 2K resolution.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the internals, we’re expecting to see the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, but not much else is known. Pricing details are likewise missing right now, so there’s no telling how much the phone might cost when it launches.

We’ll just have to wait until next month, and hope there aren’t any more delays. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hub for more news and rumors about the phone.