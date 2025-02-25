Score! My favorite Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal comes with a $200 Amazon gift card

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally here! There are plenty of retailers offering different perks on Samsung's latest phones to secure your order, but my favorite deal goes to Amazon.

Right now, you can get a $200 gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Amazon. You can use this to spend on pretty much anything you want since Amazon sells just about every item under the sun. Even better, the phone comes unlocked and there are no trade-ins required.

$200 gift card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and a 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called this the "ultimate Android phone" and said it "takes AI on phones to the next level." Shop at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 Amazon gift card.

The latest and greatest Samsung handset currently sits at the top spot on our list of the best phones, and if you check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, it's easy to see why. The S25 Ultra impressed us in almost every area and delivers an amazing experience to users.

Samsung has made Galaxy AI more practical and personable on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You can now use cross-app actions to accomplish complex tasks using just your voice. For example, we tested it out by asking our phone to "look up the date and time of the Oscars, add it to my calendar and then text it," which was done in a flash.

You can also quickly make lists of suggestions in your Notes app, Circle to Search objects on your screen and check reminders, the weather, sports scores and more at a glance in the Now Bar. The only AI feature we didn't love was Now Brief, which is supposed to give you a summary of relevant news, weather and appointments as well as a summary of info from your other Samsung devices (such as sleep data from a Galaxy Ring). However, we found that the information provided was bare-bones and not all that relevant.

In terms of specs, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a winner. It has a larger 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, amazing 17-hour battery life and powerful performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip.

Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has an amazing camera set. It's not a huge upgrade from last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in this regard, but that's no bad thing. We got amazing ultrawide shots, portraits, selfies and impressive low-light photos, too. You can also use Generative AI edit to remove anything you got in-frame by accident.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is an amazing phone, and it's even better bundled with a $200 gift card. Make sure to get it while you can! If you're looking for more savings, check out the deals I'd get from $6 in Amazon's latest sale.