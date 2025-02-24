Massive Amazon sale is live from $6 — 31 deals I’d buy now on OLED TVs, apparel, laptops, headphones and more

Amazon is kicking the week off with a bunch of awesome discounts in its sale section. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your entertainment center, pick up some new workout gear or buy a new pair of headphones, now is a great time to do so.

Right now Amazon has LG C4 4K OLED TVs on sale from $896. This is one of the best OLED TVs we’ve reviewed and a total steal at this price.

You can also give your smart home security setup a boost with this Blink Outdoor 4 five-pack on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's a massive 50% off.

Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide and check out the deals I'd buy in Best Buy's latest sale.

Editor's Picks

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Ninja Thirsti Bottle: was $34 now $29 at Amazon The Ninja Thirsti bottle comes in a range of colors and two sizes. It features a leak-proof lid that securely screws into place and a sturdy carry handle for travels. Amazon reviewers call it the "perfect water bottle" and praise its attractive and durable stainless steel design.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $45 now $35 at Amazon One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.

Apple AirTag (four-pack): was $99 now $69 at Amazon Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these little accessories could prove invaluable.

$100 Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: was $899 now $799 at Amazon Amazon is bundling a free $100 Amazon gift card when you purchase Samsung's new smartphone. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's powerful M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Haworth Fern: was $1,242 now $1,055 at Amazon The Haworth Fern is as comfortable to sit in as it’s beautiful to look at. This is because Haworth used a fern leaf as inspiration for this chair, and its 3-part back system does a great job of responding to your movements throughout the day. In our Haworth Fern review, we praised this chair’s 12-year warranty and the fact that it arrives at your door fully assembled.

TVs

TCL 55" S5 4K Fire TV: was $312 now $249 at Amazon TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.

Panasonic 55" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

The Gym People leggings: $17 at Amazon The Gym People is known for making workout gear that's similar to Lululemon, but without the high price tag. Amazon has The Gym People leggings on sale from $17. They come in a range of styles and colors, plus they're made from breathable materials to keep you dry during your workouts.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5: was $119 now $79 at Amazon The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $79 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.

Brooks Ghost Max Running and Walking Shoe (Men's): was $148 now from $99 @ Amazon

Looking for a super plush pair of running shoes without the high price tag? Look no further. The Brooks Ghost Max is extremely comfortable and bucketloads more responsive than the original Ghost line. In order to find the best price you’ll have to cycle through the different color options, but there’s still plenty in stock.

Mattress/bedding

Casper Original Pillow: was $65 now $55 at Amazon The Casper Original pillow uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer layer offers plush comfort while the inner layer provides adaptive support. This unique design means that it perfect for combination sleepers as its neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability. The down alternative fill, 100% cotton cover and polyester lining all work together to promote airflow, helping to keep you cool all night. Both layers can be machine washed and dried, making it easy to keep the pillow fresh and in good condition.

Laptops and tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $289 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.

New low price! Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: was $1,449 now $899 at Amazon This sleek, lightweight notebook is the ideal machine for those who want a machine with the right mix of work, entertainment, and gaming. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a sublime 14-inch 3K OLED display, this notebook will take you far.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Smart Home

Govee smart lights sale: deals from $22 @ Amazon

Govee makes some of the coolest and most customizable smart lights on the market. Amazon has multiple Govee kits on sale from $22.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 cameras (five-pack): was $399 now $199 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Kitchen Appliances

Crock-Pot 7 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: was $49 now $34 at Amazon From soup and chili to a 7-pound roast, this 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve up a delicious meal, dip or appetizer on a weeknight or during your weekend gathering. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful to host, since you won't have to hover over the meal the whole time. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker: was $169 now $110 at Amazon With a 31% saving, it’s hard not to put this single pod coffee maker straight into your basket. It offers 4 brew sizes, features a 66 oz dual-position reservoir, giving flexibility on your countertop, and allows you to brew a stronger cup, or brew hot over ice for a refreshing iced coffee.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $279 at Amazon If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Headphones and speakers

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Wireless Portable-Bluetooth Party-Speaker: was $349 now $148 at Amazon Though it's not quite a pair of wireless headphones, the Sony SRS-XG300 is your ticket to party audio. It comes in both white and black, offering you Bluetooth connectivity on an IP67 rating. That's perfect for late night jam sessions on the beach or in the backyard, plus a 25-hour battery life means you're never without your favorite tunes.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: was $379 now $249 at Amazon Sennheisers' flagship active noise canceling cans are a great option. They're comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The ANC is good to boot, blocking out the noise of your commute. It's the audio quality we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review, with a rich, bassy sound to bring out the best in your music.