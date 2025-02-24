Massive Amazon sale is live from $6 — 31 deals I’d buy now on OLED TVs, apparel, laptops, headphones and more
Amazon is offering epic discounts on everything from Apple products to Skechers
Amazon is kicking the week off with a bunch of awesome discounts in its sale section. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your entertainment center, pick up some new workout gear or buy a new pair of headphones, now is a great time to do so.
Right now Amazon has LG C4 4K OLED TVs on sale from $896. This is one of the best OLED TVs we’ve reviewed and a total steal at this price.
You can also give your smart home security setup a boost with this Blink Outdoor 4 five-pack on sale for $199 at Amazon. That's a massive 50% off.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite discounts at Amazon. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide and check out the deals I’d buy in Best Buy’s latest sale.
Quick Links
- shop the whole Amazon sale
- YETI sale: up to 20% off
- Carhartt sale: deals from $6
- Govee Smart Lights: deals from $22
- Ninja Thirsti Tumbler: was $34 now $29
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (PS5): was $49 now $35
- Apple AirTag (four-pack): was $99 now $69
- Laptops: deals from $99
- Nespresso machines: deals from $99
- Brooks Ghost Max 2: was $149 now from $99
- Blink Outdoor 4 (five-pack): was $399 now $199
- Galaxy S25 + $100 GC: for $799
- LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896
Editor's Picks
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see Yeti deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
The Ninja Thirsti bottle comes in a range of colors and two sizes. It features a leak-proof lid that securely screws into place and a sturdy carry handle for travels. Amazon reviewers call it the "perfect water bottle" and praise its attractive and durable stainless steel design.
One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies, you might be surprised by this one.
Save $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these little accessories could prove invaluable.
Amazon is bundling a free $100 Amazon gift card when you purchase Samsung's new smartphone. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile.
The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's powerful M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
The Haworth Fern is as comfortable to sit in as it’s beautiful to look at. This is because Haworth used a fern leaf as inspiration for this chair, and its 3-part back system does a great job of responding to your movements throughout the day. In our Haworth Fern review, we praised this chair’s 12-year warranty and the fact that it arrives at your door fully assembled.
TVs
The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Roku TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.
TCL has several awesome TV picks under the $500 mark and the S5 is the perfect example. This 4K beauty comes with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, plus Alexa built-in. It's also built on Fire TV so you have all the best streaming services at your fingertips.
This is an unbelievable TV deal — especially if you're a fan of Roku's interface. Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV and an excellent choice to pair with the PS5 Pro. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looks colorful and dazzlingly bright, which is exactly what you want for video games. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.
The Gym People is known for making workout gear that's similar to Lululemon, but without the high price tag. Amazon has The Gym People leggings on sale from $17. They come in a range of styles and colors, plus they're made from breathable materials to keep you dry during your workouts.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $79 in the sale is a snip. Only the men's is available at this discount, with a wide range of sizes of the white color included in the deal.
Brooks Ghost Max Running and Walking Shoe (Men's): was $148 now from $99 @ Amazon
Looking for a super plush pair of running shoes without the high price tag? Look no further. The Brooks Ghost Max is extremely comfortable and bucketloads more responsive than the original Ghost line. In order to find the best price you’ll have to cycle through the different color options, but there’s still plenty in stock.
Mattress/bedding
The Casper Original pillow uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer layer offers plush comfort while the inner layer provides adaptive support. This unique design means that it perfect for combination sleepers as its neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability. The down alternative fill, 100% cotton cover and polyester lining all work together to promote airflow, helping to keep you cool all night. Both layers can be machine washed and dried, making it easy to keep the pillow fresh and in good condition.
Siena is a very reputable budget mattress maker, even taking the top spot in our best cheap mattress guide. The Essential is Siena's most affordable model, with a queen going for just $239 (was $279) at Amazon. The medium firm feeling of this mattress will suit most sleep positions but, at 8" tall, heavier bodies will require something with more support, like the Nectar Classic. Your purchase is covered by a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty.
Laptops and tablets
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Price check: $599 @ Best Buy
This sleek, lightweight notebook is the ideal machine for those who want a machine with the right mix of work, entertainment, and gaming. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a sublime 14-inch 3K OLED display, this notebook will take you far.
The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's powerful M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Smart Home
Govee smart lights sale: deals from $22 @ Amazon
Govee makes some of the coolest and most customizable smart lights on the market. Amazon has multiple Govee kits on sale from $22.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Kitchen Appliances
From soup and chili to a 7-pound roast, this 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve up a delicious meal, dip or appetizer on a weeknight or during your weekend gathering. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful to host, since you won't have to hover over the meal the whole time. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.
With a 31% saving, it’s hard not to put this single pod coffee maker straight into your basket. It offers 4 brew sizes, features a 66 oz dual-position reservoir, giving flexibility on your countertop, and allows you to brew a stronger cup, or brew hot over ice for a refreshing iced coffee.
If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
Headphones and speakers
Though it's not quite a pair of wireless headphones, the Sony SRS-XG300 is your ticket to party audio. It comes in both white and black, offering you Bluetooth connectivity on an IP67 rating. That's perfect for late night jam sessions on the beach or in the backyard, plus a 25-hour battery life means you're never without your favorite tunes.
Sennheisers' flagship active noise canceling cans are a great option. They're comfortable thanks to their plush padding and large earcups, and the silicon headband does a great job at keeping them in place. The ANC is good to boot, blocking out the noise of your commute. It's the audio quality we really liked in our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones review, with a rich, bassy sound to bring out the best in your music.
The first pair of headphones from Sonos are "utterly engaging and enjoyable to listen to" according to our Sonos Ace review. That's thanks to excellent sound quality and top-notch noise canceling. They also connect up to your Sonos soundbar so you don't have to disturb everyone else in the house when you want to watch TV — and they do it with brilliant built-in Spatial Audio. At $100 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for these headphones since they launched.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Treat yourself to exclusive hardwood flooring at Home Depot
Epic North Face sale knocks up to 50% off apparel — here's 15 deals I’d shop now