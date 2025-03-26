Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra hits its lowest price ever on Amazon — save up to AU$374 for a limited time

As I walk through the Big Smile Sale's shadow of deals, I take a look at Amazon AU and realise there's not much left. But now I've found a Galaxy S25 Ultra deal so good that even my momma thinks you should grab it before it's gone.

Less than two months after its release, Samsung's top handset has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon, with up to 16% slashed from the RRP across all colour variants.

The biggest discount is reserved for the 512GB storage option, with its price coming down to just AU$2,349 AU$1,975 — that's a fantastic saving of AU$374, making this deal the one I believe offers the best value.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB): was AU$2,349 now AU$1,975 at Amazon Save AU$374 Right now, you can grab the 512GB model of Samsung's fantastic Galaxy S25 Ultra at its lowest price ever on Amazon, coming down to just AU$2,349 AU$1,975, which is an excellent saving of AU$374 from the RRP. Alternatively, you can receive slightly smaller discounts on the 256GB and 1GB models.

Alternatively, the Titanium Grey and Titanium Black variants of the 256GB model have also been discounted by 16%, slashing AU$352 from its RRP and dropping its cost down to an all-time low of AU$2,149 AU$1,797. A slightly smaller AU$312 discount has also been applied to the Titanium Silver and Titanium Silverblue colour options.

Of course, if you want your Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with the highest amount of storage possible, you'll be pleased to learn that the 1TB model has also received a price reduction, but only by 12%. That brings its price down to AU$2,749 AU$2,425, which is still a nice saving of AU$324.

Boasting the immensely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, an improved camera system that includes a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and an expanded range of Galaxy AI features, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is not only the best Android phone of 2025, but our current choice for the best phone of 2025, period.

In other words, if you've got the power and the money, money and the power, don't wait minute after minute, or hour after hour, because this deal won't last long.