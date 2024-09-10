Huawei’s tri-fold Mate XT Ultimate Design is official — and the price is staggering

While most of the internet's attention was focused on Apple's It's Glowtime event and the launch of the iPhone 16, Huawei was doing its own thing by announcing the Mate XT Ultimate Design. This is the tri-fold phone we've heard so much about over the last few weeks through rumors and leaks. Now, the company has made it official with a price tag so high that it might make you dizzy if you look down.

Along with the innovative tri-fold design, the price is another big thing that'll catch your attention. The base model with 256GB of storage is 19,999 yuan, about $2,800. To put that into perspective, the marvelous Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 starts at around $2,000. If you decide to jump to the 1TB version, you must spend 23,999 yuan, around $3,370.

Of course, the price is high because the screen is a 10.2-inch monster with an extra fold. Still, I'd imagine most people would see the price and give this phone a hard pass

It's easy to poke fun at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with its $1,899 price. However, compared to the price of the Mate XT Ultimate Design in China, Samsung's offering is almost affordable. Of course, the price is high because the screen is a 10.2-inch monster with an extra fold. Still, I'd imagine most people would see the price and give this phone a hard pass.

However, those outside China probably won't be allowed to pass or buy the phone regardless of their thoughts on the price. As usual with Huawei phones, the Mate XT Ultimate Design is unlikely to launch in the U.S. There's no guarantee it will even launch outside of China, but that remains to be seen.

The screen can be used in three configurations — closed at 6.4 inches, partially open at a 7.9-inch size and fully unfurled at the previously mentioned 10.2 inches.

While the giant screen is the main event, other notable specs include 16GB of RAM, a 2,232 x 3,184 resolution on the screen and a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired or 50W wireless charging. The cameras sound promising, with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 12-megapixel periscope lens.

More from Tom's Guide