Galaxy Z Flip FE rumor — Samsung's first cheap foldable just tipped for a great display

We’ve started hearing a few rumors about the so-called Galaxy Z Flip FE, which is rumored to be a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. While a lot of cheaper variants of flagship phones come with some disappointing downgrades, it sounds like the Z Flip FE won’t be making cutbacks — at least where the display is concerned.

According to Ross Young, display analyst and CEO of consultancy firm DSCC, the Z Flip FE will come packing the very same display panel as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That means the inner, folding display may be the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD resolution and a 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Z Flip 6 panel.December 31, 2024

Admittedly there’s not a lot of places you can cut back on when you have a FHD display. But a cheaper phone could easily have come with a fixed refresh rate or a much less impressive range — like 60-120Hz, as seen on Pixel 9. But considering the Z Flip 6 also has fairly narrow bezels, HDR10+ support and 2,600 nits of brightness, it sounds like Samsung could be making sure the Z Flip FE’s most important feature will be done correctly.

Young didn’t specify anything about the cover display though. Considering the Z Flip 6 does have quite a large 3.4-inch cover display, we could see Samsung cut costs by opting for something much smaller. Possibly something similar to the 1.9-inch cover display last seen on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. That’s how Motorola did it with the 2023 Motorola Razr, after all.

Rumors also suggest that the phone will come powered by the Exynos 2400, a Samsung-made chip that should prove cheaper than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Sadly we don’t know anything more about the phone, other than the fact it should be arriving at some point later this year — likely around the same time as Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the phone, and we probably won’t be getting any concrete information anytime soon. Certainly not at the Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to be happening on January 22. So we’ll just have to be patient.

