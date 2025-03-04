Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them

How-to
By
published

Stop the privacy pop-up with these tricks

Samsung S90D on stand in living room
(Image credit: Samsung)

Several Samsung smart TVs are being hit with an annoying pop-up that purportedly alerts the user every two hours of a new privacy update on an endless loop.

The update largely stems from new verbiage surrounding Samsung's use of your watch history and on-screen data, which I previously wrote about regarding a new feature cropping up on several smart TVs. It's a common trait across not just some of the best TVs but devices writ large.

It's a good habit to safeguard your data even if you think it relatively futile in a world that largely runs on data procurement and marketability. That being said, knowing the risks, there are some ways of getting rid of that pesky pop-up despite the fact that Samsung has not released any official solution on the matter yet.

  1. Head to Samsung's website
  2. Log in then head to "Privacy"
  3. Change these settings and click "Go to Samsung Privacy"
  4. Hover over "Privacy Policy"
  5. Click "Samsung's Privacy Policy" and read the updated policy

1. Head to Samsung's website

(Image: © Future)

Head to Samsung.com in your specific region and click the person icon at the top of the page.

2. Log-in and head to "Privacy"

(Image: © Future)

Once you sign in to your account, click the "Privacy" tab that's right in between "Security" and "Places."

3. Change these settings and click "Go to Samsung Privacy"

(Image: © Future)

There are a couple of settings you might want to change while you're here, specifically under "Customization Service." Namely, you'll want to toggle off "Viewing information" under TV, as well as any other settings here if you own a Samsung mobile device.

Screenshot of Samsung privacy settings

(Image credit: Future)

You may also want to toggle off "Improve personalized ads with Samsung account data" and "Improve personalized ads with precise location data."

If you're serious about protecting your data and don't want Samsung knowing everything about you (and selling it to third parties), these settings changes are a must.

Once done, click "Go to Samsung Privacy."

4. Hover over "Privacy Policy"

(Image: © Future)

Once you have the privacy.samsung.com page open, you need to hover over "Privacy Policy" at the top right of the page and click "Samsung's Privacy Policy."

5. Read through the updated policy

(Image: © Future)

You should read through the policy to know exactly what the updated language entails and you also have the option to download it, if you so prefer. This should amend the constant pinging of Privacy Update notices on your Samsung smart TV for the foreseeable future.

And that's all you need to do. It's really simple and shouldn't take more than thirty minutes tops, letting you experience some of the best Samsung TVs without any interruptions. If you need any more assistance with your Samsung TV, check out some of our alternative guides, like how to reset your Samsung TV or download apps to the platform.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Televisions
Screen Size
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 86 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung S90D 55 inch
(55-inch OLED)
1
Samsung - 55" Class S90D...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View Deal
Samsung S90D 55 inch
(55-inch HDR)
2
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class OLED 4K...
Amazon
View Deal
Samsung S90D 55 inch
(55-inch OLED)
3
55" Class OLED S90D
Samsung
$1,999.99
View Deal
Samsung S90D 55 inch
(55-inch OLED)
4
Samsung QN55S90D S90D OLED 4K...
Crutchfield
$1,997.99
View Deal
Samsung S90D 55 inch
(55-inch OLED)
5
Samsung - 55" Class S90D...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,999.99
View Deal
Samsung S90D 55 inch
(55-inch OLED)
6
Samsung S90D 55" 4K OLED...
Target
$1,999.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV
(55-inch HDR)
7
Samsung QN55S95CAFXZA 55 Inch...
Walmart
$1,634.99
View Deal
Samsung S90D 55 inch
(55-inch OLED)
8
Samsung S90D 55" 4K Oled...
Macy's
$1,997.99
View Deal
Samsung S90D 55 inch
(55-inch OLED)
9
Samsung S90D OLED 4K Smart TV...
Audio Advice
View Deal
Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED TV
(55-inch OLED)
10
Samsung QN55S95DA 55" 4K...
World Wide Stereo
View Deal
Show more
See more TVs How-Tos
TOPICS
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
tv remote in front of tv
A new feature is cropping up on several new smart TVs — and you’ll want to turn it off immediately
Samsung QN90D Neo QLED TV in living room
Here's how to reset a Samsung TV
Lifestyle image of the Fire TV Stick HD
Fire TV just got even more frustrating to use — but here’s a workaround
Samsung S90D OLED TV on table in living room
How to download apps on a Samsung smart TV
and image of the Google Chrome logo on a laptop
Annoying browser pop-ups could become a thing of the past thanks to Google’s new AI
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, X, LinkedIn, Reddit, TikTok, Threads apps on an iPhone
Why you need to review your app permissions now
Latest in TVs
Samsung S90D on stand in living room
Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
A woman hanging a small painting onto a wall alongside Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV, which is wrapped in wood-colored bezels and displaying an oil painting of flowers. Across the wall all several more pieces of artwork, emphasizing how The Frame blends into the space.
The TV as we know it is finally changing — and these designs are leading the charge
Aurzen Zip projector
I just tried this foldable projector that fits in the palm of your hand — and it's one of the coolest gadgets of the year
The Hisense UX in an editor&#039;s living room.
I tested this 110-inch TV for 3 months — and it's the best and worst thing to happen to my living room
Samsung S95D with ocean backdrop
Samsung QLED vs OLED: What do you get when you pay a little more?
Amazon Fire TV on stand in room
Here's how Alexa Plus could fix Fire TVs
Latest in How To
Samsung S90D on stand in living room
Samsung TVs hit with annoying privacy pop-ups — here's how to stop them
Gemini logo
Gemini AI is a game-changer — 9 prompts to get started
Priority Notifications appearing on an iPhone lock screen
iOS 18.4 has one killer upgrade that will make your life easier — here's how to set it up
MacBook Pro 2021 (16-inch) on a patio table
It's easy to PDFs on your Mac — here's how to do it for free
Google Chrome on Android
How to stop your personal data from appearing in Google searches
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand
Your iPhone can help you relax with calming background sounds — here's how to turn them on
More about tvs
A woman hanging a small painting onto a wall alongside Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV, which is wrapped in wood-colored bezels and displaying an oil painting of flowers. Across the wall all several more pieces of artwork, emphasizing how The Frame blends into the space.

The TV as we know it is finally changing — and these designs are leading the charge
Aurzen Zip projector

I just tried this foldable projector that fits in the palm of your hand — and it's one of the coolest gadgets of the year
Outdoor patio furniture with killer deals tag

Walmart's spring sale knocks up to 50% off outdoor items — 11 deals I'd shop for my backyard

See more latest
Most Popular
Gemini logo
Gemini AI is a game-changer — 9 prompts to get started
MacBook Pro 2021 (16-inch) on a patio table
It's easy to PDFs on your Mac — here's how to do it for free
MacBook Pro M3 Pro on bench
Stop using Command+Shift+3 — try these Mac screenshot shortcuts instead
Google Chrome on Android
How to stop your personal data from appearing in Google searches
MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 sitting on a patio table
You can speed up your Mac by clearing its cache — here's how
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand
Your iPhone can help you relax with calming background sounds — here's how to turn them on
Priority Notifications appearing on an iPhone lock screen
iOS 18.4 has one killer upgrade that will make your life easier — here's how to set it up
Cody Rhodes talks to the crowd with the WWE Championship Belt over his shoulder.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live stream: How to watch wrestling online, start time, match card, TV channel
A shower curtain
I recommend these 5 easy tips to keep your shower curtain mold-free
Dishwasher being loaded
TikTok showed me this genius way of unloading my dishwasher, and I can't believe I didn't think of it sooner