MWC 2025 live — all the biggest tech and gadget news
Mobile World Congress is back for another year
Mobile World Congress is one of Europe's biggest tech events and, coming hot on the heels of CES 2025, a chance for device makers to dazzle us with the handsets, accessories and general gadgetry they've got in the pipeline.
London-based smartphone maker Nothing is set to reveal its good-looking Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro Android phones at the show, while Chinese brand Xiaomi is prepping the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for primetime. We're also expecting to see wearables, headphones and laptops make their presence known at the show. And, of course, AI will undoubtedly play a huge part in proceedings and touch every corner of Barcelona's Fira Gran Via convention center.
Tom's Guide is there in force this year with several members of our team on the ground in Barcelona, Spain to bring you the first looks and the early previews of the latest devices as we see them.
You can head over to our MWC hub page for more details or alternatively check us out on TikTok, where we'll be posting live from the show.
Lenovo leaks...
A company we're expecting to have a big presence at MWC this year — the Chinese company's CEO is even listed as a keynote speaker for the conference.
We got a good idea of what Lenovo could unveil thanks to leaker Evan Blass, who spilled the details earlier this month on what to expect from the company at MWC 2025:
- An “AI Display:” an external monitor with its own NPU, which I’m assuming could help with AI-driven tech like webcam effects and directional microphones, alongside monitoring your presence in front of the screen.
- A concept 3D laptop with directional backlight and a related AI ring: this is a quirky one that I’m excited to see more of! 3D may be a gimmick, but maybe the ring gives you spatial haptics similar to what I felt in the Afference Ring to give you a feel of the 3D objects you see.
- A 2nd screen concept for Magic Bay: we’ve been waiting to see how Lenovo uses that proprietary Magic Bay port, and this is arguably one of the coolest ideas — a second panel for notifications and widgets.
- An “AI Stick:” no idea on this one. But hey! It’s a stick with AI in it…whatever that means
- Yoga Solar Powerbank: giving users a whole solar panel to charge your power bank is a pretty great idea for any happy campers out there.
- Read the full story: Lenovo leak reveals wild new foldable laptop with two screens — is it genius or just gimmicky?
Anything from Samsung?
Samsung's already had one big smartphone reveal in 2025, stealing a march on MWC with the Galaxy S25 unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked in January. But the company used that event to give us a sneak peek at the Galaxy S25 Edge — a super slim device (pictured above) that'll compete with the iPhone 17 Air.
Details were thin on the ground at Unpacked, so MWC 2025 would be the perfect opportunity for Samsung to swoop in and reveal more about this phone. In the meantime, you can find everything we know about it over on our Galaxy S25 Edge hub.
What is MWC anyway?
Mobile World Congress doesn't get the same billing as its big brother in the States, but Europe's version of CES has had a few notable moments in the past. Historically, it's been a venue for brands like Nokia, Huawei, LG, Sony and Samsung to show off new devices. These days many of those companies host their own showcases, which is opening up MWC to some newer and younger brands to raise awareness of their products.
Historically a mobile/telecoms show, it's grown to include all areas of consumer technology. The event has been hosted each year in Barcelona, Spain since 2006 and last year saw over 101,000 attendees come through the gates.
Nothing to get excited about
Here's what I'm most looking forward to seeing at MWC this year: the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. Most of the details on these budget Android handsets have already been spilled, but I'm excited to hear them confirmed at the official launch of these phones on March 4.
Coming so fast on the heels of the iPhone 16e — a supposedly budget phone costing $599 / £599 / AU$999 — Nothing could really step into the limelight. It's suggested the phones will arrive with a sub-$500/£500/AU$800 price and pack in tentpole specs like a 120Hz OLED screen, 5,000mAh battery and an IP64 waterproof rating.
The price saving could come through the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor that Nothing is believed to be using.
Welcome to MWC 2025
Welcome to our Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 live blog! Jeff here — reporting on the build-up from London in advance of the show itself.
MWC officially gets underway on Monday, March 3 but much of the early looks happen over the preceding weekend. Media — including several members of our team from Tom's Guide — are already on their way to Barcelona to spend the next two days getting some early access to the vendors and their exhibits.
Some of the speakers booked for this year's conference include Yuanqing Yang, the CEO of Lenovo and Mensch, founder and CEO of French AI company Mistral. Of course, the best part about any tech trade show is the diamonds in the rough found outside the established keynote presentations. And we'll be doing our best to find the coolest tech on show in Spain and tell you about it right here.
Apple thinks iPhone 16e buyers won’t miss MagSafe — and I feel Cupertino may be right
Apple built its own C1 modem for the iPhone 16e — here's where it really shines