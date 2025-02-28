MWC 2025 live — all the biggest tech and gadget news

Mobile World Congress is one of Europe's biggest tech events and, coming hot on the heels of CES 2025, a chance for device makers to dazzle us with the handsets, accessories and general gadgetry they've got in the pipeline.

London-based smartphone maker Nothing is set to reveal its good-looking Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro Android phones at the show, while Chinese brand Xiaomi is prepping the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for primetime. We're also expecting to see wearables, headphones and laptops make their presence known at the show. And, of course, AI will undoubtedly play a huge part in proceedings and touch every corner of Barcelona's Fira Gran Via convention center.

Tom's Guide is there in force this year with several members of our team on the ground in Barcelona, Spain to bring you the first looks and the early previews of the latest devices as we see them.

You can head over to our MWC hub page for more details or alternatively check us out on TikTok, where we'll be posting live from the show.