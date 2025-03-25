Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge just tipped for two Galaxy S25 Ultra-level features

For a device we’ve seen with our own eyes — albeit from a distance — the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a phone that’s surrounded in mystery.

The internal specs, though widely speculated upon, are yet to be officially confirmed, and though we believe it will have a similar screen size to the Galaxy S25 Plus, this is an eyeball estimate.

As we’ve yet to feel it for ourselves, we also don’t know what its frame is built from. Will it be the aluminum of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, or the premium titanium of the S25 Ultra? Surprisingly, according to a leaker with a solid track record, it’s to be the latter.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Titanium and 2K Screen

(Image credit: Future)

That leaker is Ice Universe. “To say something you may not know, the S25 edge is also a 2K screen and a titanium alloy middle frame,” he wrote on Weibo (machine translated).

The 2K screen isn’t necessarily surprising, but it is good news. While the S25 Plus’s 6.7-inch screen is also 2K (3,120 x 1,440), there was a concern that the Edge would only match the regular S25’s FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) resolution to try and counter the thin phone’s limited physical battery space. It sounds like that won’t be the case, so everything should look sharp enough.

But the titanium reveal is a bit more of a curveball. The light, malleable and strong metal has been used as a selling point for premium smartphones from both Samsung and Apple, and sounds possible alarm bells about where Samsung might be putting the S25 Edge on the pricing ladder.

What will the Galaxy S25 Edge cost?

(Image credit: Android Authority / YouTube)

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S25 line starts at $799 with the 6.2-inch S25, then rises to $999 for the 6.7-inch S25 Plus before starting at $1,299 for the S25 Ultra.

A previous leak had suggested that the Edge would match the Plus at $999, but the adoption of premium titanium suggests that might be wishful thinking.

Or, then again, maybe not. While the S25 Edge may be an upgrade in terms of weight, aesthetics and design, it does have at least one drawback compared to the S25 Plus, with one fewer rear camera. Perhaps the two balance each other out to reach the same price point.

We will hopefully find out soon. According to a recent report in Korean media, the S25 Edge won’t get a summer release alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, and will instead be revealed on April 16, going on sale a month later in May.