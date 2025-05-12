Apple just tipped to release 'mostly glass curved iPhone' in time for 20th anniversary iPhone

We've been hearing bits and pieces about Apple's plans for 2027, and the 20th anniversary of the very first iPhone. But now we might actually know what kind of phone Apple has planned for the festivities, beyond the speculation that it's going to be a "major shake-up" in iPhone design.

According to Mark Gurman, in the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, 2027 could see Apple release a "mostly glass, curved iPhone" to mark its 20th anniversary. On top of that, Gurman claims the phone won't have any kind of display cutouts.

Which means Apple may be prepping the phone to be the first iPhone with an under-display camera and invisible Face ID hardware.

Gurman doesn't reveal any further details about the phone, though it does match an older report from The Information. In it, it was claimed that iPhone 20 will have a "truly edge-to-edge display" with all the camera and Face ID hardware hidden away.

If the iPhone 20 is anything like the iPhone X, that's the kind of design we can expect to see from iPhones going forward. I'm certainly interested to see what Gurman qualifies as "curved" too, and if it means a curved display (like the Samsung's Edge display) or Apple ditching the straight-edged iPhone design in favor of something rounder.

Possibly both, because this device is supposed to be "mostly glass."

Everything else we can expect by 2027

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That's not all Gurman had to talk about though. The Bloomberg reporter also wrote about a bunch of different Apple products that should be coming before, or during, 2027.

These include the foldable iPhone, sometimes known as the iPhone Flip, which is expected to have an invisible crease. Then there's the Apple smart glasses, which we've heard about very recently, and should operate in a similar fashion to Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

Apparently a dedicated chip will be ready by 2027, and the glasses will use a combination of cameras and Apple Intelligence to "gather context about the surrounding environment." Like Visual Intelligence, but on your face. Gurman says that the rumored camera-clad AirPods will also function in a similar fashion.

Then, of course, there are all the rumors that Apple is shifting into making robots. According to Gurman this will include a "tabletop machine with a robotic arm" that is supposed to expand on Apple's still-unannounced smart home hub.