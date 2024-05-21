Samsung Galaxy S25 could run on 3nm Exynos 2500 outside the US — why that matters

If you’re looking for a phone with a 3nm chipset, your current only option is one of Apple’s iPhone 15s, but it may not be that way for long. Not only is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 expected to use the 3nm process, Samsung may also be preparing to release a 3nm Exynos chipset as well — and it may arrive in time for the Samsung Galaxy S25.

According to a report from DigiTimes, Samsung will unveil the 3nm chips, codenamed Solomon, in 2025. Prototype chips are reportedly being manufactured already, with mass production tipped to begin in the latter half of this year.

Analysts also predict that the final version will be included in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series ahead of a formal unveiling afterwards. The report also suggests that the S25 could launch in late 2024, rather than early 2025 as Samsung normally does. So there’s a slim chance the new phones could get their launch date pushed up even more than usual, but it also may not.

We have already heard rumors that the Galaxy S25 would employ 3nm Exynos 2500 chips. It’s been claimed that the 2500 chip will “limit energy leakage and increase drive current.” In other words it’s going to be more powerful, but simultaneously more efficient. So it’s a pretty important upgrade.

Samsung phones in the U.S. all run on the latest Snapdragon chipset, while international versions often have an Exynos chip instead. Since Qualcomm has already announced plans for a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it more or less forces Samsung to ditch the 4nm process it employed with previous chips — including the Exynos 2400.

Not adopting a 3nm process would put international Galaxy S25 phones at a disadvantage since they'd be lacking all the performance and efficiency benefits the smaller chips come with. While there's always a performance gap between Exynos and Snapdragon Samsung phones, things have improved over the years. So it makes little sense to deliberately widen that gap by not employing a 3nm Exynos chip.

Right now all eyes are on Samsung for the upcoming launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, rather than the next Galaxy S flagship. However we have been hearing rumors about those phones already, and you can check out all the latest news and updates in our Samsung Galaxy S25 hub.

