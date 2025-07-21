Report hints at no price increase for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 — and that's good news for the Galaxy S26

News
By published

Lower prices on next year's Android phones?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2
(Image credit: Qualcomm)

When it comes to flagship Android phones and chips, Qualcomm's run of Snapdragon 8 processors have been the go to for the best Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Part of the problem is Qualcomm has raised the prices for its flagship system-on-chip every year for the last couple of generations. And that may have contributed to price increases on phones powered by that silicon.

However, a new report from regular leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo indicates that Qualcomm might not raise prices on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. According to a machine translation of that DCS post, the "new machine can theoretically maintain the original price."

Qualcomm's Gen 2 chip is rumored to make a massive leap in both CPU and GPU performance, so little or no movement on price is a big deal.

How will this affect future Android phones

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

With tariffs affecting everything from cheap clothing to phone chips and beyond, there have been reports that companies that use Qualcomm's chip like Xiaomi, Honor and Oppo have been looking for more Chinese-made silicon to power their phones. It's not clear at this time how close those companies are to weaning off of Qualcomm.

On a bigger level every year, reports circulate that Samsung might turn to its own Exynos chips instead of the latest Snapdragon to be the primary SoCs for its premium Galaxy devices. Next year's Samsung Galaxy S26 and the rumored Exynos 2600 is no different.

For the most part, that hasn't happened as Samsung's phones have largely featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset, save of the Exynos 2500-powered Galaxy Z Flip 7.

If Qualcomm's chip retains a similar price, it might mean that next year's S26 lineup receives beefier upgrades in other components since Samsung won't be spending as much money on its processor.

Typically, Qualcomm reveals its flagship SoCs in the fall. So we'll know more about how advanced Gen 2 will be later this fall, and potentially its cost.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 97 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 9 Pro
(128GB OLED)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G (128GB,...
Amazon
View
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Our Review
2
Select Samsung Galaxy S25...
Amazon
$1,299.99
View
Deal ends Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google - Pixel 8a 5G 128GB...
Best Buy
$499
View
OnePlus 13
Our Review
4
OnePlus 13,16GB RAM + 512GB...
Amazon
$999.99
View
Google Pixel 9
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 9 5G (128GB,...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB
Verizon
Preorder
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(Black)
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
OnePlus 13
Our Review
9
OnePlus 13 - Black Eclipse
OnePlus
View
Google Pixel 9
Our Review
10
Google Pixel 9 256 GB
Verizon
View
Show more
See more Phones News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.