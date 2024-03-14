Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could borrow these features from the S24 Ultra

A recent leak has claimed to reveal some of the Galaxy Z Flip 6's specs, including some taken straight from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This leak comes to us from tipster Anthony (@TheGalox,) who posted the list on X. Firstly, it may be the case the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip and could have 12 GB of RAM model options. For reference, the Z Flip 5 came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and only 8 GB of RAM.

Galaxy Z Flip6• Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy• Bigger cooling system • 3.9 inch outer & 6.7 inch inner displays• 50/12 cameras • 4000mah battery • Improved hinge & internal layout • Gorilla Glass Armor• 7 years of updates• Galaxy AI• Possible 12gb ram models pic.twitter.com/OH1kXnYHPdMarch 13, 2024 See more

The leak references increased screen sizes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with the external screen increasing to 3.9-inches. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this rumor, either. Display analyst Ross Young reported the same thing back in November 2023. However, this recent leak also mentions the main screen increasing to 6.7 inches as well as an improved hinge and internal layout.

One of the surprising additions that Anthony states is that the external screen will use the same Corning Gorilla Armor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S24 Ultra's Gorilla Armor gave the device better scratch resistance and glare protection than other models. However, it didn't fare very well when the phone was dropped during the Allstate drop tests.

(Image credit: Future)

The leak also seemingly confirms one of the major rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the addition of a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP secondary lens. The post also states that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will include a 4,000 mAh battery, compared to the prior model’s 3,700 mAh. This could help to improve one of the weaker aspects of the Z Flip series.

Finally, Anthony states that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will include Galaxy AI and offer customers seven years' worth of updates. These additions will help the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to keep pace with the Galaxy S24 series, at least regarding basic software.

If these leaks turn out to be true then the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will certainly offer more to customers and would be a clear improvement over the prior model. Of course, leaks like these should be taken with a grain of salt. We expect both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung's book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 to be released around August, providing Samsung sticks to its trends.

In the meantime keep an eye on our Galaxy Z Flip 6 hub which we keep regularly updated with the latest news as and when we hear it.