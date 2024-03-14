Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could borrow these features from the S24 Ultra

News
By Josh Render
published

Is Samsung flipping the script on the next flippable phone?

Galaxy z Flip 6 Render leak
(Image credit: SmartPrix & @OnLeaks)

A recent leak has claimed to reveal some of the Galaxy Z Flip 6's specs, including some taken straight from the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

This leak comes to us from tipster Anthony (@TheGalox,) who posted the list on X. Firstly, it may be the case the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip and could have 12 GB of RAM model options. For reference, the Z Flip 5 came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and only 8 GB of RAM. 

See more

The leak references increased screen sizes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, with the external screen increasing to 3.9-inches. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this rumor, either. Display analyst Ross Young reported the same thing back in November 2023. However, this recent leak also mentions the main screen increasing to 6.7 inches as well as an improved hinge and internal layout. 

One of the surprising additions that Anthony states is that the external screen will use the same Corning Gorilla Armor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The S24 Ultra's Gorilla Armor gave the device better scratch resistance and glare protection than other models. However, it didn't fare very well when the phone was dropped during the Allstate drop tests.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on wicker table showing front display

(Image credit: Future)

The leak also seemingly confirms one of the major rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the addition of a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP secondary lens. The post also states that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will include a 4,000 mAh battery, compared to the prior model’s 3,700 mAh. This could help to improve one of the weaker aspects of the Z Flip series. 

Finally, Anthony states that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will include Galaxy AI and offer customers seven years' worth of updates. These additions will help the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to keep pace with the Galaxy S24 series, at least regarding basic software.

If these leaks turn out to be true then the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will certainly offer more to customers and would be a clear improvement over the prior model. Of course, leaks like these should be taken with a grain of salt. We expect both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung's book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 to be released around August, providing Samsung sticks to its trends.  

In the meantime keep an eye on our Galaxy Z Flip 6 hub which we keep regularly updated with the latest news as and when we hear it. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 139 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
$159.95
View
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
2
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &...
Walmart
View
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
3
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
View
Fitbit Charge 6
(Coral)
4
Fitbit Charge 6 - Coral |...
Verizon Wireless
View
Fitbit Charge 6
5
Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced...
Lenovo USA
View
Fitbit Charge 6
(Silver)
6
Fitbit Charge 6 - Porcelain /...
Target
View
Fitbit Sense 2
7
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced...
Adorama US
View
Fitbit Sense 2
8
Fitbit - Sense 2 Advanced...
Best Buy
View
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
9
Forerunner® 265 Black Bezel...
Garmin
View
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
10
Garmin Forerunner 265 Watch
Backcountry.com
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 