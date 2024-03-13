Google Pixel 9 could get a super useful new display feature

A new Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro feature could automatically adjust the display's sensitivity to help you interact with the screen according to code found within a recent Android beta.

This feature, named Adaptive Touch, was found in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 by Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority). Its description reads: "Touch sensitivity will automatically adjust to your environment, activities and screen protector."

Pixels already offer an enhanced sensitivity mode for their screens in order to account for screen protectors being used, with the Pixel 8 series able to detect the presence of a screen protector and prompt the user to enable extra sensitivity automatically. Being able to adapt to more situations like this and adjust touch sensitivity accordingly could prove very useful, although Rahman's code dive didn't reveal which environments or activities the screen could adapt to.

This sounds a lot like the OnePlus 12's Aqua Touch feature, which makes it easier to use the phone when the screen or your fingers are wet, be that from bad weather, sweat or something else. We imagine Adaptive Touch will be able to offer at least the same ease of use in wet conditions, although Google's wording makes it sound like the Pixel equivalent could be capable of more.

Adaptive Touch is labeled within the Android 14 beta as a "P24" feature, which Rahman explains means it's reserved for the Pixel 9 series. So even if this feature is available in other Android betas, or even a standard release version of Android 14 or the upcoming Android 15, it seems it'll be exclusive to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, at least initially.

Google is likely to launch the Pixel 9 series, as well as the first stable version of Android 15, this October. However, with Google normally introducing a given year's new Android version at Google I/O, we may hear the first official word on Adaptive Touch this May.