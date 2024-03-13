Google Pixel 9 could get a super useful new display feature
Adaptive Touch could make swiping and typing much easier under certain conditions
A new Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro feature could automatically adjust the display's sensitivity to help you interact with the screen according to code found within a recent Android beta.
This feature, named Adaptive Touch, was found in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 by Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority). Its description reads: "Touch sensitivity will automatically adjust to your environment, activities and screen protector."
Pixels already offer an enhanced sensitivity mode for their screens in order to account for screen protectors being used, with the Pixel 8 series able to detect the presence of a screen protector and prompt the user to enable extra sensitivity automatically. Being able to adapt to more situations like this and adjust touch sensitivity accordingly could prove very useful, although Rahman's code dive didn't reveal which environments or activities the screen could adapt to.
This sounds a lot like the OnePlus 12's Aqua Touch feature, which makes it easier to use the phone when the screen or your fingers are wet, be that from bad weather, sweat or something else. We imagine Adaptive Touch will be able to offer at least the same ease of use in wet conditions, although Google's wording makes it sound like the Pixel equivalent could be capable of more.
Adaptive Touch is labeled within the Android 14 beta as a "P24" feature, which Rahman explains means it's reserved for the Pixel 9 series. So even if this feature is available in other Android betas, or even a standard release version of Android 14 or the upcoming Android 15, it seems it'll be exclusive to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, at least initially.
Google is likely to launch the Pixel 9 series, as well as the first stable version of Android 15, this October. However, with Google normally introducing a given year's new Android version at Google I/O, we may hear the first official word on Adaptive Touch this May.
More from Tom's Guide
- Google Pixel Fold 2 leak reveals it could have the largest display on a foldable ever
- iPhone 16 Pro performance leak shows Apple is about to fall behind the competition
- How to use Photo Stacks in Google Photos
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.
Most Popular
By Andy Murray