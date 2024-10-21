Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors leak — here's the options

The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumor has revealed the alleged colors for Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. And there could be quite the mix on offer.

Well-established leaker Ice Universe has claimed the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be offered in four color options — black, green, blue and titanium. Compare that to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow.

We'd assume that the S25 Ultra's "titanium" option refers to another gray option, and that the other three colors will still use Samsung's new titanium-clad frame again despite perhaps not being named after it. It would be odd for Samsung to move back to its Armor Aluminium material for three out of four of the new Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

More colors are expected

Ice Universe doesn't know what the online color options are yet, the extra options you can pick from if you buy phones from Samsung directly. On the S24 Ultra, you have Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange, two options of which are now rumored basic colors for the S25 Ultra. Perhaps in exchange, Samsung will offer the S24 Ultra's black, purple and yellow options again via the exclusive Samsung Store.

Details of the Galaxy S25 series are falling into place thanks to the work of various rumor-mongers. Changes and upgrades to look out for on Samsung's next-gen flagships include a rounder-sided design, larger screens with slimmer bezels, a performance boost from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and possible satellite connectivity for emergency messaging.

Samsung has been launching new Galaxy S models each January for the past few years, and we expect this will happen again in 2025. So it could be a three-month wait until these details, including color info, are official. But hopefully we'll continue to see leaks right up to launch day that will help back up existing rumors and give us new ones to chew over.

More from Tom's Guide