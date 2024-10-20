I took over 200 photos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. OnePlus 12 — here's the winner

Even after facing a couple of strong challengers, the iPhone 16 Pro Max remains our top pick for the best camera phone. For my next photo shootout, I want to see how it fares against the one of the best Android phones around in the OnePlus 12. That’s why I shot over 200 photos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and OnePlus 12 to see which phone can out-duel the other with their respective cameras.

In my 200 photo face-off between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL, it was a one-sided affair win for Apple. Meanwhile, my 200 photo shootout with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra turned out to be a much closer race. Samsung’s flagship came the closest to matching Apple’s, but it still wasn’t enough.

Inherently, the iPhone 16 Pro Max should come out on top here against the OnePlus 12 because it costs a whole lot more — $1,199 versus the OnePlus 12’s $799 cost. The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 48MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera. In contrast, the OnePlus 12 packs a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a pixel crunching 32MP selfie camera.

Just like all of my other 200 photo shootouts, both phones were on hand to take the same sequence of photos. Then later on, I preview what I’ve captured on a monitor to detail all of their differences.

Taking into consideration how Apple came out on top in our iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. OnePlus 12 head-to-head comparison, this one might turn out to have the same result. (The iPhone won that overall comparison.) Or I could be wrong? Let’s find out.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs OnePlus 12: Daytime

Image 1 of 10 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future)

I will say that the OnePlus 12’s main camera holds up nicely against the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s one. Details are excellent between the two, like how they capture the facade of the skyscraper in the first set of shots in the gallery above.

However, the OnePlus 12 tends to overexpose the highlights, which inherently gives its photos a slightly brighter look — but the iPhone casts a more even exposure that’s truer to life. It’s a close one in my opinion looking through the images, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max narrowly wins the daytime scene.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs OnePlus 12: Dynamic range

Image 1 of 6 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future)

Surprisingly, I prefer the OnePlus 12’s dynamic range performance. The first set of images overlooking one of the entrances to Bryant Park shows how the OnePlus 12 brightens the shadow in the trees — all without overexposing the blue sky and the area where the sun’s at in the background.

In the other set of images in the gallery above, like the one with the metal figurine, I can again visibly see how OnePlus' camera boosts the brightness. The same applies to the last set of images with the giant LCD billboard on the side of the building.



Winner: OnePlus 12

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs OnePlus 12: Ultrawide

Image 1 of 18 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future)

Although it might be hard to make out in some of the photos above, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a wider 120-degree field of view with its ultrawide camera — compared to the 114-degree one of the OnePlus 12. This is one of the reasons I prefer the iPhone 16 Pro Max, mainly because I’m able to squeeze in more of the scene into the frame.

There’s also a little bit more definition in the details around the building in the first set of images above, specifically in the brick work and some of the signs littered across the street.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs OnePlus 12: Colors

Image 1 of 10 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future)

Due to how the OnePlus 12 has a penchant to brighten the highlights in a shot, the inadvertent consequence is that it produces duller colors than the iPhone. With the colorful skyscraper shot, the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s colors look richer and deeper.

I know it becomes more evident when I look at some of the other images I captured inside of Whole Foods, like the lemons and oranges sitting on their shelves. The oranges in the OnePlus 12’s photo looks duller.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs OnePlus 12: Macro

Image 1 of 8 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) OnePlus 12. (Image credit: Future)

I took a bunch of macro shots of the flowers around Bryant Park and inside of Whole Foods, but the one thing I notice the most snapping them is that I’m able to get closer with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The first set of pink flowers is proof of this as the OnePlus 12 can’t get as close. But you still can’t count it out because I think it balances out the shot with good details and that creamy out-of-focus background. While these qualities are great in their own right, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers more detail around the flower and stem.



Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs OnePlus 12: Selfie