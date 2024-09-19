Take that, Apple! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak reveals thinner bezels than iPhone 16 Pro Max

Smartphone bezels have reached the point where they're almost entirely nonexistent. But that hasn't stopped the big phone makers from trying to make them even smaller. It's a race to the edge that benefits smartphone shoppers, and some of the best phones tend to have thinner borders.

Apple just launched the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a larger screen and smaller bezels, but Samsung is already preparing its counter in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. A new report from Ice Universe claims that Samsung will shave around 0.2mm from the bezels compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

(Image credit: Ice Universe / X)

The report claims the bezels will be slightly thinner than those on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. We're talking about fractions of millimeters here, so don't expect the overall difference to be too noticeable. However, if Ice Universe is correct, it will be a tiny feather in Samsung's cap. It's a very small feature, but a feather nevertheless.

This comes after a report last month that Samsung was going to make the S25 Ultra screen larger without adding much to the device's physical size. The only way to achieve this is by shrinking the area around the display, which appears to be the company's plan.

(Image credit: Ice Universe via Weibo)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra in early 2025, so hopefully, we'll learn more about the screen size, bezel size and all the other good stuff coming to Samsung's next high-end flagship. In the meantime, check out our iPhone 16 Pro Max review to get our impressions of Apple's top-of-the-line smartphone and its already minuscule bezels.

It's shaping out to become a powerhouse, complete with what is more than likely going to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, faster UFS 4.1 speeds, up to 16GB of RAM, and better cameras. The latter's going to be important because the iPhone 16 Pro Max continues to take top honors in our best camera phones list, delivering better results from its main camera and low light performance.

