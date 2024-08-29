Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked renders show off more of the flagship phone

We won't see the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra released until early next year, but as we move ever closer to that, we're starting to see leaked images of the next Samsung flagship smartphone, which may become one of the best phones.

The latest comes from regular Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, who shares new renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra on the Chinese social media website Weibo, as spotted by 9to5 Google.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw some initial renders from Ice Universe that showed off the redesigned phone in addition to the S Pen. The new images from Ice Universe give us a little bit of an idea of what the side might look with the volume and power buttons on the right side of the phone. The side does look flatter than what is on the S24 Ultra, but it could be argued that is due to the rendering software itself and not a design choice.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

The biggest change appears to be a rounding of the corners, a large difference from the squared off corners that the Ultra line has featured since the Galaxy S22 Ultra, reminiscent of the discontinued Note series. The Note might be making a comeback to possibly replace the current Plus model Sammy typically offers in the lineup, though it may come with the new rounded corners.

Ice Universe did not reveal the back of the phone saying that the design was unfinished. They did not clarify how the rear of the phone might be changing or how it might look different. Still, Samsung probably needs to shake up the design of its flagship phone after years of the same look.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra launched in January of this year, a bit earlier than the usual Samsung launch month. If Samsung sticks to January, that's when we'll see the S25 lineup if not, maybe the company will return to the usual February launch window.

More from Tom's Guide

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus deals $799.99 $719.99 View $799.99 View $859.99 View Show More Deals