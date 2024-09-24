Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra benchmarks just leaked — and it could beat iPhone 16 Pro Max

We have a few months to go yet before we'll get our hands on the next generation Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, we're less than a month away from seeing the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which the chipmaker will reveal at the Snapdragon Summit in October.

Over on X, tipster Tarun Vats just dropped new benchmark scores from Geekbench purporting to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra running the new Gen 4 chips, and it has a shot at beating the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Breaking News❗️Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen4 Processor and 12GB of RAM!😱Single-Core: 3069Multi-Core: 9080Share this awesome news with everyone! 🥳🥳#GalaxyS25#Samsung#OneUI7 pic.twitter.com/ofGuNni9DMSeptember 24, 2024

Vats usually reports on devices that are coming to India, which is an area of the world where the Galaxy S25 might see a Dimensity or Exynos chipset in the new Galaxy phones rather than a Qualcomm SoC. However, Vats did note in a reply that the S25 Ultra will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor globally.

From his post we can also see that the S25 Ultra was tested with 12GB of RAM though Vats has leaked there might be a 16GB version.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs OnePlus 13 vs iPhone 16 Pro

We can see that that S25 Ultra achieved a single-core score of 3,069 on Geekbench and a multi-core score of 9,080. It's a bit less than Qualcomm chip allegedly scored with the forthcoming OnePlus 13 earlier in the month. That Geekbench test had a score of 3,236 and 10,049.

Comparing the two single tests, we would note that it appears the clockspeed was throttled down for the S25 Ultra while the OnePlus 13 appears to have been done at a higher speed, which could affect results.

We're also curious if the tested S25 Ultra was running OneUI 7 or the current 6.1.1, especially since the seventh version of Samsung's OneUI OS skin has repeatedly hit delays. If leaks are to be believed though, OneUI 7 should be a major overhaul for Samsung's version of Android.

In our iPhone 16 Pro benchmark testing, the newest Apple flagship nabbed a single-core score of 3,386 in Geekbench, which is higher than both the OnePlus 13 and the S25 Ultra. However, the multi-core score was lower, hitting 8,306.

If this test is to be believed, though, the new benchmark results are nearly 800 points higher than the S24 Ultra in both categories.

As always, the leaked test is a single benchmark for a phone and a chipset that have yet to appear in public or even at a media event. We can't say that the test is accurate or if the phone if was tested on was intended for release. We'll only know for sure once we can put both the S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 through the Tom's Guide testing process to determine how accurate these numbers truly are.

