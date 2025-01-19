Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim won’t get a U.S. release, claims leaker

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim looks unlikely to be a major part of this week’s Galaxy Unpacked event, but one of the most accurate leakers has worse news for Americans hoping to get their hands on the ultra-thin handset when it launches later in the year.

“One thing I will say about this model, whatever it ends up being called: it will almost certainly not be offered through US carriers,” Evan Blass wrote in a private post on X (formerly Twitter). “In the markets where it is offered, expect it to be positioned between the S25 Plus and Ultra, marketing — and price-wise.”

This is interesting because it directly contradicts previous intel. Last month, the leaker Erencan Yılmaz revealed a Galaxy S25 Slim model number — SM-S937B/DS — which he claimed indicated a worldwide release (the ‘B’ in the code referring to it being sold in all regions that Samsung operates in).

Blass didn’t explain his rationale for the claim, but curiously he referenced this leaked model number in another post, discussing the possibility of the Slim being a rebadged "FE" model, rather than a stand-alone Galaxy S25.

“It would be uncharacteristic, from a model numbering perspective,” he wrote. “S-series FE devices tend to carry the model numbers SM-S7xx, while the fourth S25 handset seems to go by SM-S93x (along with the ones launching next week).”

Blass’ original message itself was a follow-up to his previous post comparing the S25 Slim to the previously rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim — which itself ended up with a South Korea-only release as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

“If the so-called ‘Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim’ turned out to be neither branded as such nor remarkably thin, why are you expecting the (again, so-called) ‘Galaxy S25 Slim’ to be any different?” he wrote.

Of course, we have a good idea of what the Galaxy S25 Slim — or whatever it ends up being branded as — will look like: Just last week, OnLeaks published renders of the handset (pictured at the top of this piece).

But Blass may have a point about the thinness being overstated if these renders prove to be accurate. OnLeaks’ renders pitched a thinness of 6.4mm, which is not only some way short of the iPhone 17 Air’s rumored 5.5mm depth, but not even as slim as Samsung’s current thinnest handset: the Galaxy A8, which comes in at 5.9mm.

Samsung’s next big event is just days away, and while we’re not expecting to see much — if anything — of the Slim, three other Galaxy S25 handsets are expected. Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Galaxy Unpacked event live, but if you’re not free to tune in at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT, rest assured we’ll be watching, and on hand with all the key details and analysis of the launch.