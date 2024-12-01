Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could get a global release, unlike the Galaxy Fold SE

Given Samsung has released new Galaxy S devices every year since 2010 and that we’re now up to the S24, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that a new version is just around the corner. But the specifics of the lineup could be a bit different in 2025, with Samsung reportedly working on a ‘Slim’ model to go alongside the three familiar Galaxy S25 handsets (regular, Plus and Ultra).

Not too much is known about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, and indeed it may just be a refined Galaxy S25 FE under a more appealing name. But we now have one very important detail seemingly confirmed: It will be getting a global release, and won’t be limited to select regions.

Galaxy S25 Slim's Global version has been revealed! The smartphone will have the model number SM-S937B/DS. The “B” in the model number indicates a Global version and the “DS” part confirms Dual SIM Card support. pic.twitter.com/lwXlhIdvfWNovember 28, 2024

That’s according to the reported Erencan Yılmaz, who posted on X the model number: SM-S937B/DS. This indicates two things: the ‘B’ means the handset will be sold in all regions that Samsung operates in, while the ‘DS’ stands for dual-Sim support.

The latter detail is not particularly surprising, but still welcome as it means you can use two different phone numbers at the same time (for different countries, if you regularly travel, or to keep work/home correspondences on the same device). The seeming global availability is great news, however, and not something that should have been taken for granted. In the past, Samsung has kept some versions of its handsets for its home country of South Korea — most recently the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

Details of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim are, appropriately, somewhat thin on the ground, but it’s likely Samsung’s answer to the rumor that Apple will be launching an iPhone 17 Slim model next year. These two devices could be going after very different markets if Samsung’s is indeed a rebadged Galaxy FE, as Apple’s Slim model is rumored to be the most expensive iPhone ever.

Even with the possible price discrepancy, Samsung could have one big advantage over Apple. According to the reliable leaker Ice Universe, the company aims to make photography the focus with a camera “stronger than S25, and more similar to the idea of vivo X200 Pro mini”.

That’s a big ambition, and potentially a risky one if Samsung ends up cannibalizing demand for its main Galaxy S25 range as a result. Though this could be avoided with a staggered release schedule: while we’re expecting to see regular S25, Plus and Ultra models arriving in January, the Slim model could yet come much later in the year, with an April date mooted.