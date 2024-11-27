Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus benchmark leaks — more powerful than the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Largely thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup should be powerful smartphones.

We've seen leaked benchmarks for the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, which hint at a phone that leaps over the S24 Ultra in terms of performance. We've also stumbled across benchmarks for the base model S25.

Until now, though, we haven't seen how the new processor will work on the middle phone in the lineup, the Galaxy S25 Plus.

Thanks to a new leak from tipster Jukanlosreve on X, we finally have one and boy, it looks impressive. The single benchmark from Geekbench shows the Plus scoring 3,160 in single-core and 9,941 in multi-core testing.

The tested model appears to be running Android 15 with 10GB of RAM (a weird amount of RAM) clocked at 4.47GHz.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Phones Single Core Multicore Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 3,160 9,941 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3,148 10,236 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 3,400 8,341

These scores blow the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra out of the water and beat the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and the A18 Pro chipset. It even competes reasonably well with what we've seen leaked for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, edging out the Ultra in single-core testing.

Samsung has always lost to Apple in single-core testing, where the A-series of chipsets tend to be more powerful. It's multicore where Samsung holds the lead, regularly outpacing Apple's processors.

The newest Apple Pro phone is an excellent device and a vast improvement over the S24 Ultra in our comparisons. However, it looks like even the Pro models will be a step behind the S25 Plus and Ultra models.

As always, we will note that a single leaked benchmark only hints that the Galaxy S25 Plus might be a powerful device. However, we have seen benchmarks for released phones running Qualcomm's newest chipset, like the OnePlus 13, which confirms the power boost for the next generation of Android phones. So, we're taking this leak with a tiny grain of salt and expecting significant improvements.

The entire Galaxy S25 lineup should see huge boosts over the S24 series. The standard S25 had a disappointing leaked Geekbench score, scoring 2,481 in single-core testing and 8,658 in a multi-core test.

We expect Samsung to announce the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup in January, primarily on or around January 23. Generally, Samsung takes about two weeks between announcement and official release. Either way, when we can get our hands on the S25 Plus, we'll be sure to put it through our gamut of tests to see how it compares to the newest iPhones and these numbers.

