OnePlus 13 is official and one of the first Snapdragon 8 Elite powered phones

The OnePlus 13 has been picked apart by rumors and leaks for months, so much so that it's almost surprising that the flagship phone has finally launched in China.

The latest OnePlus handset is arriving with some impressive specs that we've already seen and is one of the first phones to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Let's take a look at the newest OnePlus device.

OnePlus 13 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Display 6.82" OLED, 1440p, 4500nits, 510 ppi Dimensions 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5 mm or 8.9 mm, 210 or 213 g Colors Black, Blue, White Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Operating System ColorOS 15 (Android 15-based) RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage capacity 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Cameras: Main 50MP 1/1.4" sensor with f/1.6 Cameras: Ultrawide 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.0 Cameras: Telephoto 50MP 1/1.95" f/2.6, 3x optical zoom Cameras: Front-facing 32MP 1/2.74" f/2.4 Battery 6,000 mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless Resitance IP68 and IP69 water and dust Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB-C

OnePlus might change some configurations whenever the 13 makes its global debut, but these specs give us what we can expect in a few months.

Design-wise, it won't look too different from previously released OnePlus flagship phones. It comes in white, black or blue with a faux leather back and is fairly thin at 8.5mm.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite has provided impressive benchmarks and should make the OnePlus 13 a powerful device with interesting RAM and storage options. The phone starts at 256GB with 12GB RAM but comes with two different 512GB storage variants, one with 12GB of RAM and one with 16GB. At the top end is a 1TB version with an unheard-of 24GB of RAM.

On the display front, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 2K OLED screen that OnePlus is marketing as quad-curved. It has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The phone appears to have a redesigned cooling system that features a new vapor chamber to help dissipate heat produced by the new chipset.

The Hasselblad partnership continues with a triple camera array with 50MP on Sony sensors and runs the Hasselblad Master Imaging algorithm that debuted on the Oppo Find X8. The telephoto lens features a 3x optical zoom.

The gigantic 6,000 mAh glacier battery debuted on the China-only Ace Pro 3 in July, and OnePlus continues to add the powerful battery to its latest devices. OnePlus is using a new silicon-carbon technology that makes the battery cell smaller and thinner so that it fits in the same space as 5,000 mAh cells.

The battery is paired with the company's fast charging, pushing 100W wired or 50W wireless.

While we won't see the OnePlus 13 globally for a few months, we can speculate on the price range. The base 256GB version starts at 4499 yuan in China (or about $632). The 512GB/12GB RAM and 512GB/16GB come in at 4899 yuan ($688) and 5299 ($744) respectively. Meanwhile, the top-end 1TB variant costs 599 yuan or around $842. OnePlus will presumably alter prices based on released regions, but this does give us an idea of how much it might cost.