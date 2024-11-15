Samsung Galaxy S25 benchmarks spotted — Snapdragon 8 Elite's performance has me worried

A recent post on X has shown off the apparent benchmark score for the Galaxy S25, and the results are less than we would like.

The post reveals a score screenshot for a device with the model number SM-S931N, likely the Korean version of the S25. According to NoteBookCheck, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, based on 4.47 GHz clock speed, and 12GB of RAM. For reference, the Galaxy version is set to be slightly faster than the chip seen in the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 which has a clock speed of 4.32 GHz.

While we have heard a fair amount about the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, these results suggest the Galaxy S25 will leave a lot to be desired. According to the Geekbench score the Galaxy S24 has a single-core score of 2,481 and a multicore score of 8,658. Compared to the base iPhone 16, which has a single core score of 3,301 and a multicore score of 6,922 it's not looking good for Samsung.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Recently we benchmarked the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip ourselves on a reference device. The test produced a single-core score of 3,212 and a multi-core score of 10,318. However, it should be noted that the test device we were supplied with came with 24GB of RAM. This would indicate that, while the S25's 12GB of RAM is an upgrade to the Galaxy S24's 8GB, it may still limit what the phone can get out of the chip.

However, the real question will be the power of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is rumored to be bringing 16GB of RAM to the table. Hopefully, the higher RAM will help the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to perform better. If it doesn't then many will wonder why Samsung is rumored to be increasing the price, while also using the same M13 display panels as the S24 series.

For the time being, we can only wait until we have a chance to test the phones ourselves to see how throttled the S25 is. If the scores are accurate then the Galaxy S25 will have its work cut out finding a place in our best phones list of 2025.

