New patent hints that Samsung is working on a foldable handheld gaming console

News
By
published

A new player in the gaming world?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review photos.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Image credit: Future)

Samsung will supposedly release a trifold phone next year, but the Korean company may have a more exciting product percolating in the background.

A new patent appeared on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (via 91mobiles) that reveals that Samsung Display is working on what the patent describes as "electronic games consoles."

The technical drawings show a handheld console that folds, similar to the best Nintendo Gameboy, the Gameboy SP.

It should be noted that the Samsung Display is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. As such, the division regularly produces displays for both Samsung devices and other consoles like the Nintendo Switch. This means that Samsung can make a folding display for a console from another company, which would still be interesting.

Technical drawings from Samsung patent for foldable gaming handheld

(Image credit: WIPO)

The console shown in the technical drawings appears to have a flip-style folding design, which is reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, including what seems to be a potential Flex Hinge on the clamshell phone. Based on the drawings, it's hard to tell if there is an exterior display like the Flip 6 features.

It appears to have recessed buttons and a joystick that might be removable.

The drawings show the device from just about every angle, including folded, open, profile and angled. It appears to be reasonably thin.

The patent appears to have been filed over two years ago but only recently granted by the US Patent Office.

Whether or not this hinted-at device ever sees mass production is unclear, as this is the first time we've even heard of such a device out of Samsung.

However, if Samsung isn't making a folding console, perhaps it hints at a partnership with another gaming console maker like Nintendo.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 24 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus Asus ROG Ally X
(Black)
1
ASUS ROG ALLY Dust Plug with...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
$699.99
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(16GB RAM AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion GO 8APU1 Ryzen...
Newegg
View
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
4
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
View
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
5
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Best Buy
$699.99
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(Black)
Our Review
6
Lenovo Legion Go Gaming...
Macy's
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
7
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Target
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB Black)
Our Review
8
Lenovo Legion GO 8.8-in 144Hz...
GameStop
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
9
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
$499
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
10
Valve Steam Deck Handheld...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 