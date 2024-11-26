New patent hints that Samsung is working on a foldable handheld gaming console

Samsung will supposedly release a trifold phone next year, but the Korean company may have a more exciting product percolating in the background.

A new patent appeared on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (via 91mobiles) that reveals that Samsung Display is working on what the patent describes as "electronic games consoles."

The technical drawings show a handheld console that folds, similar to the best Nintendo Gameboy, the Gameboy SP.

It should be noted that the Samsung Display is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. As such, the division regularly produces displays for both Samsung devices and other consoles like the Nintendo Switch. This means that Samsung can make a folding display for a console from another company, which would still be interesting.

(Image credit: WIPO)

The console shown in the technical drawings appears to have a flip-style folding design, which is reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, including what seems to be a potential Flex Hinge on the clamshell phone. Based on the drawings, it's hard to tell if there is an exterior display like the Flip 6 features.

It appears to have recessed buttons and a joystick that might be removable.

The drawings show the device from just about every angle, including folded, open, profile and angled. It appears to be reasonably thin.

The patent appears to have been filed over two years ago but only recently granted by the US Patent Office.

Whether or not this hinted-at device ever sees mass production is unclear, as this is the first time we've even heard of such a device out of Samsung.

However, if Samsung isn't making a folding console, perhaps it hints at a partnership with another gaming console maker like Nintendo.