Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra design and UI just revealed in new leaked photos

More huge Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks are happening as fresh images of the unreleased range-topping Galaxy S25 show more changes to the phone's body and the software running.

The images come from the same source and device as the alleged hands-on video. However, they've been published by Android Authority and Redditor u/GamingMK this time, as the source is seemingly trying to protect themselves.

(Image credit: C. Scott Brown / Android Authority)

Anyway, let's check out the images. Checking the phone's design first, the photos show off the same flatter sides and slim, rounded bezels that we saw in the video leak, marking a significant departure from angular Galaxy S Ultra models of the past.

The included S Pen, however, has a rounded top, making it stick out of the phone's bottom edge with the USB-C port, speaker, and SIM tray. While it doesn't look as neat, perhaps it's there to help draw users' attention to the fact they have stylus access at a moment's notice.

Unlike the first leak, we get a proper look at the phone's interface, Samsung's upcoming One UI 7. We don't see any new features, but many visual changes are noticeable in the leaked images.

(Image credit: C. Scott Brown / Android Authority)

For instance, there are new app icons for the default system apps, and the camera app has a simplified viewfinder. There are far fewer buttons, making it easy to switch resolution and lenses by the looks.

(Image credit: C. Scott Brown / Android Authority)

The Quick Settings shade sorts options into different widgets, with your notifications kept on a separate screen like iOS and other Android skins.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: C. Scott Brown / Android Authority)

A new charging indicator also pops up in a small bubble at the bottom, rather than the full-screen animation you currently get when plugging a Samsung phone in. Other small details, such as the new battery level indicator, have been adjusted to match previous leaks about the new design of Samsung's new phone software.

(Image credit: C. Scott Brown / Android Authority)

The Galaxy S25 series, featuring the Galaxy S25 Ultra and possibly a new Galaxy S25 Slim model, is expected to arrive this January. One UI 7 will officially launch with the Galaxy S25 series. However, a beta for the new software will likely appear before the end of the year for Samsung users who are keen to try this new look.