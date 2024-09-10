Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders just leaked — and they look a little iPhone

A few weeks ago, a set of renders leaked, purporting to show off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and now we have a new quartet of images to compare against.

The newest images come to us courtesy of Android Headlines and regular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, OnLeaks on X, put together new pictures of a black version of Samsung's next flagship device.

We should see the Galaxy S25 Ultra debut in January of 2025, similar to when Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 lineup and the Galaxy S23 series.

From what we can tell, the biggest exterior change to the S25 will be flat sides and much curvier corners, similar to the design of the Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16.

For the S25 Ultra, Samsung is to keep several things the same, including the cameras, save for an upgraded ultrawide lens and the current 5,000 mAh battery from the last few Ultra phones.

They will most likely utilize the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which should get more details in October, and we're sure many new AI features.

Allegedly, the S25 Ultra will come in at a light 219g compared to 232g for the S24 Ultra and 227g on the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Interestingly, Ice Universe, the purveyor of the previous set of S25 Ultra renders, reacted to OnLeaks images and pointed out some errors, blaming them for missing details from the CAD files they had access to.

For one, they said that the bezels and metal framing of the phone have errors. We couldn't see much difference with the bezels in a brief study of the different renders. The framing also mainly looked the same, with some detail pieces moving or missing.

They also said that the "texture details of the rear camera" are based on speculation, saying that OnLeaks borrowed from the style of the Z Fold 6. They added that this may be "completely wrong and currently the real design is unknown." To their credit, none of the renders show the back of the phone.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks) (Image credit: OnLeaks) (Image credit: OnLeaks)

It should also be noted that there is no S-Pen or SIM card slot in the renderings. We highly doubt that Samsung will remove its stylus from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That would be a considerable change. However, whatever CAD file OnLeaks and Ice Universe are basing their images on probably doesn't have all the phone details.

As always, it is a good reminder to take renders and leaks with a grain of salt as things change or aren't true.

More from Tom's Guide