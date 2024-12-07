Samsung's smart glasses leak just confirmed key design details

After a couple of years of fitful starts and delays, Samsung's AR smart glasses finally appear to be becoming a reality.

Earlier this week, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported that Samsung will reveal its new wearable during the Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked Event in January 2025.

Today, in a late Friday tweet, tipster Jukanlosreve claimed that the new smart glasses will not feature a display, instead they will be similar to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses (pictured above, worn by Tom's Guide managing editor Kate Kozuch).

This is, they say, due to micro-LED technology being "immature." They went on to say that the second or third generation of Samsung's glasses will feature a micro-LED display starting in 2026.

Exclusive: Samsung’s first AR device will not feature a display, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. This is because micro-LED technology is still immature.Instead, Samsung plans to release its 2nd or 3rd generation AR devices featuring micro-LED in 2026. Meta is also expected…December 6, 2024

We've seen other clues that point to Samsung launching a new platform soon. During its summer Unpacked event, when Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, the company announced that we would see a new XR product by the end of the year. In November, a Samsung patent popped up showing off a headset, more like the Meta Quest 3S, with controllers and gesture controls. That patent also hinted a set of smart glasses.

Speaking of Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook might release a competing product with a display in 2026 as well. Earlier this year, the company revealed Project Orion, a set of smart glasses which already uses micro-LED displays. However, that project is more conceptual having only produced 1,000 units meant for testing and developers. It's not clear when a mass-produced commercial version will debut.

The tweet claims that the glasses might use displays from the Chinese company JBD which already makes micro-LED projectors for smart glasses. Though, as of this writing, their product is not associated with any smart glasses manufacturers that we're aware of.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors