Samsung Galaxy S24 FE design and key specs revealed in new leak

Earlier this week we saw the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE arrive at the FCC , revealing some key details about the phone. If heading to that regulator wasn’t a clear indication the FE’s launch is imminent, the fact it's now appeared at the Wireless Power Consortium certainly is.

The Wireless Power Consortium are the people in charge of maintaining wireless charging standards. So if a phone maker wants to add Qi wireless charging on their devices, they need to submit it for testing and approval first. Since those records are publicly available, it can reveal key details about devices that haven’t been officially announced yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is no exception to this rule, and was spotted by 91mobiles under the model number SM-S721U — meaning this is the U.S. version of the phone. According to the reports from the WPC, this year’s FE will be coming with 15W wireless charging. Which is the same as the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S23 FE. So no real surprises there.

(Image credit: Wireless Power Consortium / 91mobiles)

There’s also a render of the phone in question on the report, which suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE will look almost identical to the Galaxy S23 FE, which itself shares a design with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24. In other words, if you’re a big fan of how Samsung flagships look, then you have nothing to worry about here.

Because the WPC is all about wireless power, it doesn’t have much else to tell us about. However, previous rumors and reports suggest that the S24 FE will also be coming with 25W wired charging , just like the standard Galaxy S24, and a larger 4,565 mAh battery. The FCC also previously revealed that the phone would offer 9W reverse wireless charging , up from 4.5W on the Galaxy S23 FE.

The question is, with the Galaxy S24 FE hitting so many different regulatory bodies, in the U.S. and abroad, when is Samsung going to make everything official? At this point there shouldn’t be too long to wait, and the rumors suggest that the phone may be released in October. When in October isn’t entirely clear, so we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.

In the meantime be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hub for all the latest news and rumors about the phone.

