We just got our first real world look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE — thanks to the FCC

We all know that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is coming, we just don’t know when it’s actually going to be released. We’ve seen some leaks that suggest it could be arriving very soon, and the latest suggests the phone is now one step closer to landing on store shelves. Because this leak comes directly from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Every phone that goes on sale in the U.S. has to pass through the FCC for approval, and the global version of the S24 FE has already passed that milestone at various international equivalents. Now it seems as though the U.S. model has arrived with the regulator, offering us new details and our first real look at the phone in the flesh.

This was uncovered by MySmartPrice, with the model number SM-S72U and an image featuring the S24 FE undergoing some kind of testing. The phone is held in a harness surrounded by various unknown objects, and given the FCC’s purview it’s likely that it’s measuring radiation levels or frequencies being output by the phone.

(Image credit: FCC / MySmartPrice)

FCC listings also revealed the phone will support reverse wireless charging up to 9W, which is a big upgrade from the 4.5W speeds offered by existing Samsung phones. Documents also claim that the device should measure 162 x 77.3mm, meaning this phone could be slightly taller and narrower than the 158 x 76.5 Galaxy S23 FE that was released last year.

There’s not a whole lot more we can glean from regulatory documents, since they tend to focus on things that regular consumers aren’t that interested in. However seeing the U.S. version of the Galaxy S24 FE go through the FCC means we shouldn’t have too long to wait before it actually goes on sale.

Rumor has it that the S24 FE could launch this fall, with Indian regulators suggesting that it could be released in October. That means the phone could be unveiled at any time in the next 1-2 months, though the sooner it happens the better. Otherwise Samsung risks releasing the phone a little too close to the Galaxy S25 in January.

Who knows maybe Samsung will announce the Galaxy S24 FE alongside the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. But until that happens, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE hub for all the latest news and rumors about the phone.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors